Denton Fire Department

Despite an unexpected engine malfunction, the Denton Fire Department sent one of its battalion chiefs Monday afternoon to assist with wildfires in other parts of the state.

The department intended to send a brush truck along with three Denton personnel to relieve Coppell fire personnel in Chalk Mountain. But Battalion Chief David Boots said a mechanical issue with the truck left the department unable to fulfill that request.

