Editor’s note: This article is available free of charge for all readers as part of the Denton Record-Chronicle’s continued coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and response. Look for additional articles on the outbreak, available free for unlimited access, at DentonRC.com. To support critical journalism such as this, please consider a digital subscription.With the second confirmed case of COVID-19 identified Tuesday afternoon in the county, a slew of businesses, both large and small, have issued temporary closures and restrictions in Denton.
Denton businesses say the decision to close or restrict operations is aimed at reducing potential community spread and exposure to coronavirus.
Denton resident John Williams, owner of East Side Denton, Oak St. Drafthouse and Miss Angeline’s, said the decision to close his local bars was reached after consulting with team members. He said he expects his three locations to reopen on April 1, but the temporary closures could be extended if urged by public officials.
“We just decided that as a group that the best thing for the city of Denton, and the area, is to just shut it down and try to contain it as much as possible,” Williams said. “But it’s one of those things where we would approach it as the days go on to see if the situation is getting better, and then go from there.”
On Tuesday, the Small Business Association designated coronavirus as a qualifying event under the provision of Economic Injury Disaster Loans for businesses and private nonprofits that have sustained substantial economic injury in affected communities. The loan qualification, according to a city of Denton news release on Tuesday, is triggered when a business is unable to meet its obligations to pay its ordinary and necessary operating expenses.
For patrons of Harvest House, a live music venue and coffee bar, the storefront located near the downtown Square announced that all shows and events will be canceled until further notice.
Alexander Moon, general manager at Harvest House, said his biggest concern moving forward is the financial impact that closures will have on employees.
“It’s pretty brutal on the staff fiscally, so figuring out what to do for them is my highest priority,” Moon said. “We just want to make sure we are a part of the solution and would rather be overreacting than look back and see that we hurt our Denton community. But we will definitely be closed for the foreseeable future until this passes.”
Additional restaurants and eateries around Denton implemented temporary restrictions and closures on Monday, such as Chick-fil-a, Panda Express and Starbucks, which closed their dining rooms. Local businesses in Denton issued similar restrictions, such as Jupiter House Coffee and Fat Shack, which now offer only to-go orders.
Alamo Drafthouse, a dine-in movie theater, announced temporary closures at all national locations and is not certain when theaters will reopen, said Bill DiGaetano, CEO of Alamo Drafthouse Cinema for North Texas & Twin Cities. In addition, all hourly employees at Alamo Drafthouse would be furloughed, effective immediately.
“You will be paid for all hours worked, and per usual your paychecks will be direct deposited into your accounts next week,” DiGaetano wrote in a release to employees, adding that these are unprecedented times. “As this is a temporary closure due to circumstances our world and country face, we will not offer any paid time off. For those with health insurance, your insurance will remain active through the month of March.”
The Texas Restaurant Association released a statement on Friday regarding coronavirus and its impact on the food and beverage industry, and while the economic impact is too early to tell, supporting local restaurants is advised. This includes “buying gift cards and ordering to-go meals,” which aims to assist affected communities.
For Williams, he said a similar concern would be the potential impacts employees are facing financially.
“Right now, my next 15 days is going to be spent trying to get [employees] some money,” he said. “Whether it be through funds from the federal or state [government], or finding them a temporary job so that they can get some money in their pockets and survive.”
To assist affected employees at East Side, Oak St. Drafthouse and Miss Angeline’s, Williams said gift cards would be sold to support staff while locations are closed. The $20 gift cards are actually good for $25 worth of goods, with the bar taking $5 to cover costs and $15 being used to assist staff while locations are closed.
“These gift cards will be good forever and once we get back open,” Williams said.