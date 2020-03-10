A total of 268 legal professionals consisting of 239 attorneys and 29 paralegals were recognized during an induction ceremony Friday evening of the Texas Board of Legal Specialization (TBLS) in Austin.
TBLS, a resource that lists certified legal professionals online, is authorized by the Supreme Court of Texas and certifies attorney and paralegals in 25 specific areas of the law, while paralegals are certified in eight specific areas of law. Out of more than 100,000 attorneys in Texas, only 7,400 are board-certified, said Chandler Davis, on behalf of the TBLS.
Out of the 268 attorneys inducted, he said two of the attorneys recognized were from the Denton area.
• Judge Douglas M. Robinson (Child Welfare Law)
• Erin Rae Clegg (Family Law)
Board Certified attorneys, according to TBLS, must be certified for at least five years and are required to devote a percentage of practice to a specialist area for at least three years. Additionally, board members must continue to attend education seminars and submit to evaluations by fellow lawyers and judges, including a six-hour written exam attorneys and a four-hour written exam for paralegals. To remain certified, both must apply for recertification every five years.
