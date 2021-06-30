Judge Derbha Jones didn’t let her loss in the 2020 primary election for a district court judge seat deter her. Now, after about 18 years as an attorney, she’s the one behind the bench.
The Texas Legislature created the new 467th District Court of Denton County in 2019 through a bill. It was one of seven new district courts created that year to “ensure efficiency and uniformity in the administration,” according to the bill. Jones, a former candidate for a district judge, filled the role at the beginning of 2021.
Denton’s newest judge is a former attorney and mother of three who has lived in Denton since 1989. She was born and raised in Monroe, Louisiana, and she credits her parents for helping her pay for college, although they themselves didn’t have high school diplomas.
“It’s a career move from being an attorney to judge,” Jones said. “I had gained expertise in my area of law, and that was just the next goal of mine. I had shown my ability within the court, and why not make the next career move to the area that’s available in the law?”
The newly created court means Denton County has 10 district courts, with an 11th on the way after the latest session of the Texas Legislature.
“The new court was established by the Legislature, and there’s a new court that will start Jan. 1 of 2022 that was established by the Legislature in this session,” Jones said. “Because of the growth of Denton County, that’s why they are created — to handle the caseload.”
Denton County’s population has grown by more than 200,000 since 2010, according to the Census Bureau.
Jones said her court is a general jurisdiction court, which means she can see any type of case, but the ones that usually come before her are family law.
Although Jones was appointed to the court, the process is more complex than just being handpicked by the governor.
“[There’s an] application process that you have to fill out for the appointment list for the governor,” Jones said. “You have to have recommendations, answer a questionnaire to prove your area of expertise, show them you are a person experienced enough to serve as a judge [and then] the interview process.”
Jones said she applied because she believed she had the experience. She’s board certified in family law and child welfare law and had her own practice for 18 years. She graduated with a law degree from Texas Wesleyan University by going to school at night and working as an X-ray technologist during the day with her husband to sustain their family.
“I was performing X-rays, [mammograms], CAT scans, MRIs, which was a great career in itself, but I always wanted to be an attorney since the age of 12,” Jones said.
She ran in the Republican primary election for the 431st District Court in 2020 but lost to now-Judge Jim Johnson. Jones said she can’t say whether she would’ve run again for another judge post if a seat had opened up, but she said she definitely will run for reelection for the 467th District Court.
Jones has been at the bench for six months now and said the biggest change she’s had to adjust to is reminding herself that she’s not the attorney anymore. She can’t make objections to anything being said in court anymore.
“It is a mentally tasking role,” she said about being a judge. “You have to really listen and make the decisions — the ultimate decision.”
Attorneys would work around the clock with their clients. While Jones is on an 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. schedule at the courts building, she said she still takes work home with her.
“We do briefs, and those could be thousands of pages we’re required to read and make a ruling on,” she said.
Her children are all grown up. Two have careers of their own, and the third is a senior in high school.
“My hard work has shown my children that it does pay off with sacrifices, but they have done the same, and their careers are blossoming as well,” Jones said.
Jones will be on the ballot again in March. Her term expires December 2022.
“Words cannot express how honored I am to serve,” she said. “I look forward to continuing to serve.”