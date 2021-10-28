The Texas Commission for Lawyer Discipline is seeking to suspend a Denton attorney’s law license while a civil malpractice suit is still underway, citing 19 client complaints where he allegedly mishandled and abused client funds, according to court records filed Friday.
Rodney “Rocky” Haire, a Denton personal injury attorney, had his license to practice law temporarily suspended on July 15 after a State Bar of Texas’ evidentiary panel found Haire lied to a client about her cash settlement. He was allowed to practice law again under certain conditions beginning on Oct. 14, but the State Bar of Texas has now filed to keep his license suspended pending litigation.
“When we get an interim suspension, it’s pretty simple,” Claire Reynolds, a spokesperson for the state bar’s Chief Disciplinary Counsel, said Thursday. “They’re not allowed to practice law pending the ending of that suspension. We’ll have to continue going through litigation to prove the underlying misconduct.”
The Chief Disciplinary Counsel represents the Commission for Lawyer Discipline, investigating allegations of malpractice among Texas Bar members. The petition says Haire violated the Texas Disciplinary Rules of Professional Conduct.
The counsel believes Haire poses a threat to clients and/or prospective clients if he continues to practice law, according to court records. The petition includes 19 complaints of professional misconduct.
Reynolds said she couldn't confirm if there were more grievances filed against Haire but confirmed that the 19 in the petition were reviewed by classification attorneys who determined they aren't completely unfounded.
The allegations claim Haire failed to inform clients when he settled their personal injury cases, misrepresented the status of their cases, forged client signatures, didn’t tell clients of his suspension and that he abused client funds.
Haire’s attorney, David Hutton, said these grievances are outstanding things he and Haire have to work through in order for Haire to voluntarily resign his bar license. He said Haire filed the paperwork to surrender his license in early September because he was tired of practicing law after 26 years and that the civil malpractice case didn’t influence his decision.
“It starts with the state bar, who tender [the resignation] to the Supreme Court,” Hutton said. “They go through evidence and records, and then they accept or reject it. You don't have the right to just turn your bar license in.”
The petition also says Haire withdrew thousands of dollars from his Interest on Lawyers Trust Account — an account meant to hold a client's money — while he was responsible for safeguarding clients' money and paid a $4,000 down payment to Jaguar Plano for a car for his wife in 2017 and $15,000 to Bentley Financial Services in 2020, and commingled funds by depositing a $16,590 check made payable to his wife.
From the complainant that led to his initial suspension, an evidentiary panel found Haire settled the case for Jacqueline Johnson, a Denton woman, in late 2014 without consulting her. Johnson told the Denton Record-Chronicle in July she found out by calling her insurance company that her case had been settled years before. She confronted Haire about it and then started getting the money owed to her, which she said was $200,000.
Hutton said the grievances filed against Haire will be resolved.
“I’ve gone through a few of them, not all of them, and talked to a few of those counsels, and nobody has any acrimony or hard feelings against Mr. Haire,” Hutton said. “The grievances we’ve seen are not pretty, but they can be resolved and we will resolve them."
The petition also cites a pending criminal investigation into Haire. Amy Cunningham, a spokesperson for the Denton Police Department, confirmed the department is investigating 21 reports of misappropriation of fiduciary or financial property regarding Haire.
Hutton said they’re cooperating with the Police Department.
“They’ve told us they just don’t have enough evidence yet or facts yet,” Hutton said. “We’re working with them. … It may be civil allegations and stay there or it could emanate over to the criminal division, but we just don’t know yet.”
Court records show a hearing for the temporary injunction is scheduled for Monday.