A Dallas district judge will hear competing motions over a recent jury verdict that awarded two former Denton Municipal Electric employees nearly $4 million in a wrongful termination lawsuit.
Attorneys for Jim Maynard and Michael Grim have asked the judge to recalculate the damages and award the pair more money. Attorneys for the city of Denton have asked the judge to set aside the jury’s decision, claiming the verdict was an error.
The hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 27, in the 68th District Court.