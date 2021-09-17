A woman accused of arson in three Denton fires has been deemed incompetent to stand trial and is awaiting transport to a mental hospital for treatment, her attorney said Friday.
Jennifer Spillane, a woman accused of setting her parents' business on fire in May, has been indicted on three counts of arson by a Denton County grand jury. Spillane, 45, was indicted on the third count Thursday and was first arrested on May 24, a day after two of the fires.
No trial date has been set yet on any of the offenses and won’t be unless Spillane is deemed competent to stand trial. She remained detained Friday at the Denton County Jail.
“We’re just waiting for a hospital bed to open up and she can go get the help she needs,” Mick Meyer, her court-appointed attorney, said. “There is a definitive course of action. [Defendants are] taken to a North Texas state hospital to get competency, if they can.”
Denton County court records show that in June there was a request for a competency test. Meyer said that while she is deemed incompetent, Spillane doesn’t have the rationale to make decisions, although he can still work on her defense.
Records show Spillane has been arrested and booked into the Denton County Jail a handful of times since 2002. Public records show a lengthier rap sheet with arrests in Tarrant County, Parker County and Walker County.
Jamie Beck, a spokesperson for the Denton County District Attorney’s Office, said Spillane was indicted on the first two counts of arson — which included the fire at her parents' business, Denton Sewing Center fire — in mid-August.
On May 20, 12 people were displaced from the Holiday Lodge on East University Drive following a two-alarm fire that afternoon. A Denton Fire Department official said on the day of the fire that the building would be uninhabitable because the heat, smoke and water affected the whole building even though the fire itself was contained to one room. There was no longer any power or gas.
The Fire Department at the time estimated the damage to be over $250,000.
Spillane also was alleged to be complicit in a structure fire in the early hours of May 24 behind Drug Emporium, which shuttered its doors in June. The exterior of the building was damaged from a fire that started with a bale of cardboard, according to the Fire Department.
A passerby reported the fire around 2:50 a.m.
Around 2:30 a.m. that day, a 911 caller reported seeing smoke coming from the Denton Sewing Center, located at 1504 Malone St. The co-owners, Spillane's parents, closed the doors to the main building and reopened that same week in an adjacent building.
Debbie Weigenant, Spillane’s mother, spoke to the Denton Record-Chronicle about her daughter’s mental health and addiction, spanning over the past 20 years, a few days after the arrest. She said at the time she wasn’t ready to see her daughter yet and reiterated the sentiment in early September.
“The person that set my building on fire wasn’t my daughter,” Weigenant said in May. “She hasn’t been in her body for a long time. … People can be so mean because they don’t understand mental illness. … Until you actually experience what it’s like living with or having a child or someone that you love mentally ill, you don’t understand it.”
A status hearing for Spillane is currently scheduled for Jan. 18, 2022.