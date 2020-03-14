Denton ISD is offering meals to its students during the extended break starting March 17 at 15 different schools.
The district will serve two meals a day and will be serving all of its students. Breakfast will be served from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 12 to 1 p.m.
Meals will be for carrying out to discourage congregating. Student IDs are not required.
Argyle ISD announced on Facebook that they will be providing meals to students that need them during the extended break next week. Families must fill out a meal request online for each student they want to provide meals for.
According to the online form, a district employee will contact parents to make arrangements. Meals will be served on specific days at specific locations.
Pilot Point Intermediate School will be serving breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m., and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. throughout the extended break, according to Pilot Point ISD’s website. Pilot Point Intermediate School is located at 501 E. Carroll St.
Participating Denton ISD schools are listed below.
- Alexander Elementary School, 800 Mack Drive
- Evers Park Elementary School, 3300 Evers Parkway
- Borman Elementary School, 1201 Parvin St.
- Bell Elementary School, 601 Villa Paloma Blvd.
- Cross Oaks Elementary, 600 Liberty Blvd.
- Ginnings Elementary School, 2525 Yellowstone Place
- Rivera Elementary School, 701 Newton St.
- Pecan Creek Elementary School, 4400 Lakeview Blvd.
- Nelson Elementary School, 3909 Teasley Lane
- Calhoun Middle School, 709 W. Congress St.
- McMath Middle School, 1900 Jason Drive
- Navo Middle School, 1701 Navo Road
- Bettye Myers Middle School, 131 N. Garza Road
- Harpool Middle School, 9601 Stacee Lane
This story will be updated.