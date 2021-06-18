Gun safety instructors in Denton County said they don’t expect their businesses to be impacted too much by the newly signed permitless carry bill, but at least two will be adding classes about the new law.
Gov. Greg Abbott signed permitless carry into law Wednesday, paving the way for Texans to carry handguns without a license starting Sept. 1 if they’re not banned from having firearms.
Not requiring a license to carry means some instructors could see fewer students in the coming years. Despite the change, two local instructors said they still believe training is important.
“I expect [interest] to drop off and actually, it already has since … everybody knew the governor was going to sign it,” said Steve Mitchell, the owner of CrossPointe Defense in Krum.
Matthew Eshbaugh-Soha, chair of the political science department at the University of North Texas, said the new law only eliminates the license requirement. Before permitless carry, Texans generally needed to have a license in order to carry handguns openly or concealed.
“It’s an interesting bill because … it has that pro-Constitution language — constitutional carry — but early on Abbott and [Lt. Gov. Dan] Patrick were pretty mum about it,” he said. “They didn’t go out and talk about it, [maybe] they wanted to watch it go through the legislative session first.”
The law also enhances penalties for anyone caught with a firearm they can’t legally carry, such as felons or family violence offenders.
“This makes sense for them to say hey, if you’re breaking the law, we’re a law and order party too, and there are restrictions still,” Eshbaugh-Soha said.
At Denton’s Call to Arms, owner Bill Anderson said he stopped teaching license-to-carry classes in mid-May.
“I did my last class mid-May sort of in anticipation of the constitutional carry,” he said. “And I’ve been doing the classes for so long, I burned out.”
Even though a license soon won’t be required to carry a handgun, Mitchell said he still believes it’s important for people to acquire a license to carry.
“You can strap on a gun and go out with constitutional carry, but are you safe? Probably not,” he said. “Do you know the laws? Probably not. Do you know when you can and can’t carry? Probably not. That’s why you need to go through these classes. We’re thinking of doing a constitutional carry class where you have the option to just learn these things.”
He said having a license will shorten the amount of time it takes to buy a new gun in Texas and help speed up traffic stops.
“If you want to buy a gun, you don’t have to get a background check because you already have it [with the license],” Mitchell said. “If you get stopped [by police] for some reason and you don’t have a license to carry, you may be detained a little longer because they’ll look into whether you’re a legal gun owner. I intend to market using those reasons and try to get people to get trained.”
Lonnie Ward, owner and instructor at Denton County Sports Association Inc. in the Lantana area, added that having a license to carry will make it easier for Texans to carry their handguns in other states that do require licenses for handguns.
“I’m obviously biased thinking people need the training, but I am happy [the law] passed because it will send a message to the administration in Washington, D.C., about Texas, that we don’t want them curtailing our liberties,” Ward said.
Before the pandemic, Ward said he was going to retire. Instead, he said he ended up teaching more private classes last year than he had in the last 21 years. He still thinks there will be interest in license to carry classes and, like Mitchell, he’ll also be adding a new class to his roster.
“I do think there will be a certain segment of the market who will want to voluntarily get educated,” Ward said.