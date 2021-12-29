Kennel technician Nate Rice holds a kitten at the Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Denton, Texas. The Denton Animal Shelter will be closed through Jan. 4 after an increase in COVID-19 cases among staff, a city spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.
The Denton Animal Shelter will be closed through Jan. 4 after an increase in COVID-19 cases among staff, a city spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.
Through Tuesday, this means general shelter operations at 3717 N. Elm St. are shut down, and animal service officers will respond only to emergency calls. People who find animals and want to turn them into the shelter should call and ask for guidance, spokesperson Stuart Birdseye said.
“Staff is still going to provide care for the animals currently housed,” Birdseye said. “The walk-in adoptions and the general opening of the facility is going to be closed. … We did see a rise in cases among staff, so we want to prevent future exposure and limit contact among staff as with the public.”
Birdseye said COVID-19 was directly affecting staff and not the animals. The closure is a measure to prevent further exposure in the community.
The closure comes as experts expect another COVID-19 surge fueled by the recently discovered omicron variant and Christmas and New Year’s gatherings. The omicron variant is highly contagious and is now the dominant strain of the virus in North Texas, according to the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.
The types of emergencies animal service officers will respond to will be if an animal was hit by a car, someone was bit by an animal, if there’s a rabid animal in the city or a vicious animal out.
With the new year and celebrations coming up, people may still want to set off fireworks or fire off guns even though both aren’t allowed in city limits. Birdseye said if there’s an animal emergency after shelter hours, residents still may call the shelter to seek guidance from an officer.
“An officer will be on call to respond each evening if needed,” he said.
Birdseye said residents can call the animal shelter at 940-349-7594 or call the Denton Police Department’s non-emergency line at 940-349-8181.
The week of Jan. 3, residents may call the animal shelter for appointments.
ZAIRA PEREZ can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @zairalperez.