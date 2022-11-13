Three images with connections to Múzquiz, Coahuila — Santa Rosa de Lima Church, the Kickapoos and the Mascogos — will be on display at City Hall in Denton, after they were gifted before the pandemic by Múzquiz’s former Mayor Maria Luisa Santos to her city’s friendship city across the border.

Proyecto Diez, a local group that helps represent Denton’s community of transplants from Múzquiz, presented the framed artwork to the city at a Public Art Committee meeting last month.

Aida Urquidez with art
Aida Urquidez, president Proyecto Diez, reveals a photograph of Iglesia Santa Rosa de Lima gifted to Denton by the city of Múzquiz, Coahuila, during a meeting Oct. 6.
Kickapoo
A photograph shows members of the Kickapoo Nation, who migrated to the outskirts of Múzquiz, Coahuila. The photograph was a gift from the former mayor of Múzquiz and will be on display at Denton City Hall.
Mascogos
This photograph captures an image of members of the Mascogos of Múzquiz. It’s part of a photograph collection gifted by the former mayor of Múzquiz to the city of Denton.

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

