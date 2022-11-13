Three images with connections to Múzquiz, Coahuila — Santa Rosa de Lima Church, the Kickapoos and the Mascogos — will be on display at City Hall in Denton, after they were gifted before the pandemic by Múzquiz’s former Mayor Maria Luisa Santos to her city’s friendship city across the border.
Proyecto Diez, a local group that helps represent Denton’s community of transplants from Múzquiz, presented the framed artwork to the city at a Public Art Committee meeting last month.
“Múzquiz is in [Denton’s] City Hall,” said Aida Urquidez of Proyecto Diez. “We are truly sisters. We have things from each other. People from Múzquiz can feel that this is home to them also.”
Santa Rosa de Lima wore a crown of thorns, fasted and beat herself with whips as part of her religious devotion in Peru in the late 1500s. Denton’s friendship city, Múzquiz, was founded as a mission named after St. Rose of Lima in 1674, then was established as the Villa de Múzquiz, renamed for Mexican president Melchor Múzquiz, in 1832.
In the 1600s, the Kickapoo Nation was on the run from European colonizers who were bent on stealing the Kickapoos’ land in the Great Lakes region of the U.S. A 250-year migration left part of Kickapoo Nation in Oklahoma and Kansas, while the other part — who retained their culture and spoke the only non-native language in Mexico — first appeared in Mexico’s Texas but then migrated farther south just outside Múzquiz in the 1800s.
The Mascogos were escaping slaveholders in the 19th century to find freedom in the desert of Coahuila, Mexico, not far from Múzquiz. Descended from the Black Seminoles from the Seminole Nation, they are now struggling to keep their culture and tradition alive due to decades of drought and migration, according to a National Geographic report from 2021.
With the gift of the photographs, Denton now plans to follow Múzquiz’s lead and send another gift of friendship to their sister city across the border with Denton-inspired art. City staff members are also working on new signage to note Denton’s friendship connection with Múzquiz, which will go up roadway entrances to the city before the year’s end.
Ashley Villers, the city’s digital strategies coordinator, created the design for the sign, which shows the two cities as shadows of each other with the words “Friendship Cities,” “Denton, Múzquiz” and “Ciudades Amigas” appearing at the top, the middle and the end of the design.
City staff showed the design to Proyecto Diez for approval.
“Because both Denton and Múzquiz are known for their city squares rich with history, the Friendship Cities sign was designed to be a representation of the two cities’ cultural hubs,” Villers said in a statement released by city spokesperson Stuart Birdseye last week. “They are represented by the silhouettes of Denton’s Courthouse-on-the-Square and Melchor Múzquiz’s Santa Rosa de Lima. The typography chosen for Múzquiz is reflective of the public art found in the Plaza Principal de Múzquiz.”
Urquidez pointed out that the Denton-inspired art isn’t the first gift the city will be sending to Múzquiz. The Denton Fire Department, she said, has donated used firefighting equipment, and the Denton police sent some used bulletproof vests to law enforcement in Múzquiz.
The three photographs also weren’t Múzquiz’s first gift to Denton. Previous gifts included a fluorita (fluorite) stone table that was mined and made in Múzquiz. Another gift was a saddle from Múzquiz on display at City Hall.
Urquidez said the saddle is a replica of Múzquiz’s largest saddle in the world — it earned a Guinness world record in 2019 and is about 7 feet long and 10 feet, 5 inches tall. Manufactured by Minera del Norte SA de CV and Enrique Falcon Zepeda, it took 12 people and 20 types of cowhide to create the saddle, according to the Guinness World Records website.
The three photographs all depict the various cultures that thrive in Múzquiz. The first photograph captures the impact of Santa Rosa de Lima in the form of a cathedral dedicated to Múzquiz’s patron saint. The second and third photographs are portraits of members of the Kickapoo Nation and the Mascogos in traditional wear.
Urquidez isn’t quite sure when the photographs were taken or by whom. One photograph includes the photographer’s wife’s name, Perla Jazmin, but it’s unclear what happened to him.
What is clear is that the people Urquidez mentioned have been doing their best to remind city leaders about their bond with Múzquiz.
Denton City Council member Vicki Byrd had contacted staff about the photographs after Urquidez told her about the mayor’s gift, which helped kick-start a process that had been delayed by COVID.
Birdseye said the city staff is still in the process of selecting the art and the artist for Denton’s gift.
Former City Council member Paul Meltzer is another driving force. As president of the Denton Rotary Club, Meltzer helped raise money for Múzquiz residents who were affected by devastating flooding in early September and are still trying to recover from the financial devastation.
Urquidez was grateful for his help.
“If it wasn’t because of Paul Meltzer, we wouldn’t know of anything going on,” Urquidez said.
Meltzer said the donations came from three Denton-area Rotary clubs, and Urquidez said the money went toward buying blankets, dishes, pots and pans and towels. Meltzer plans to join the Múzquiz Rotarians this week to distribute the items to residents in need.
“I’m also looking forward to meeting with our counterpart Rotarians in Múzquiz to assess what future opportunities there may be to stand by our Friendship City,” Meltzer said in an email Friday.
Urquidez said Múzquiz city leaders had taken a census of residents in need to find ones who are still in need or may not have received help, and she said they plan to locate those people.
“We wanted to take the Rotarians from Denton so they could see the homes that they are in and the need that is there,” Urquidez said.