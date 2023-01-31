City of Denton, as well as Denton County, facilities will continue to be closed through Wednesday due to the projected weather storm issued by the National Weather Service.
The National Weather Service issued an ice storm warning Tuesday afternoon that extends until 6 a.m. Thursday. The weather service expects total ice accumulations from up to half an inch.
Icy conditions and freezing rain from overnight Tuesday will worsen through Wednesday with expected power outages and tree damage due to increasing ice accumulation. Travel could be nearly impossible through Wednesday night.
Road conditions have already proven troublesome for some drivers. The Denton Police Department confirmed that officers responded to 92 crash reports between midnight and 3 p.m. Tuesday. An additional 92 traffic hazards were reported in the same time period.
The Denton Police and Fire Department recommend that residents avoid driving and stay indoors if possible. Sidewalks and roads can be hazardous due to black ice. If travel is necessary, remember to move over and/or slow down for emergency vehicles, accelerate and decelerate slowly and use extreme caution.
Public safety personnel will remain on duty, and locals can call the Denton Police Department non-emergency number, 940-349-8181, and call 911 in case of an emergency.
Denton County road and bridge employees will continue to monitor road conditions throughout the winter storm. The county will also continue to publish weather alerts and provide a list of warming stations on social media.
Denton parks and recreation facilities, all public libraries, the Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center and the Denton Landfill will be closed Thursday.
Denton Enterprise Airport administrative offices will be closed on Wednesday. The air traffic control tower will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and the airfield will remain open 24 hours.
Additionally, all items on the afternoon municipal courts docket between Jan. 30 and Feb. 1 will be rescheduled to a later date.
A determination about Thursday city facility closures will be made on Wednesday.
Denton County facilities will also close on Wednesday. The Denton County Commissioners Court, which was cancelled Tuesday, will convene on Feb. 7 at the Denton County Administrative Courthouse.
Road and Bridge employees will continue to monitor road conditions throughout the winter storm.
Denton County will also continue to publish weather alerts and provide a list of warming stations on social media accounts.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.