City of Denton, as well as Denton County, facilities will continue to be closed through Wednesday due to the projected weather storm issued by the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service issued an ice storm warning Tuesday afternoon that extends until 6 a.m. Thursday. The weather service expects total ice accumulations from up to half an inch.

