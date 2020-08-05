Denton Enterprise Airport will receive a federal grant of $396,650 in federal CARES Act funds for the engineering and design of runway improvements, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced Tuesday.
The grant is part of $10 billion in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding available to eligible airports for economic relief amid the pandemic. Eligible airports are those affected by the pandemic that are part of the national airport system including commercial service airports, all reliever airports and some public-owned general aviation airports.
Denton Enterprise Airport serves as an operation base for flight and medical air ambulance training and corporate aviation, helps relieve traffic from DFW International Airport and Dallas Love Field and is an aircraft refueling center.
The funding is made available through the U.S. Department of Transportation.