Denton city employees will gain another four holidays at the start of 2022.
That includes Juneteenth, Veterans Day and two floating holidays that can be used throughout the year at each employee's discretion.
President Joe Biden signed a bill in June 2021 that made June 19 a federal holiday to commemorate Juneteenth.
The discussion to add more holidays at the local level began this year. Staffers brought back information, such as how other municipalities handle holidays, in November, and the Denton City Council gave its blessing Tuesday during its regular meeting.
Tiffany Thomson, Denton's director of human resources, brought council members a survey of other municipalities during the Nov. 2, 2021, meeting.
"The city of Denton is on the lower end of the currently offered holidays," she said at the time.
Survey results from 100 Texas cities showed 91% of those surveyed included more holidays than Denton, 8% offered the same amount, and only one city offered fewer holidays.
Staffers at the time recommended adding Juneteenth and two floating holidays, but Councilmember Deb Armintor was the first to suggest during the meeting that Denton add Veterans Day, as well.
The complete list of Denton city-observed holidays is as follows:
New Year's Day
Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Memorial Day
Juneteenth
Independence Day
Labor Day
Veterans Day
Thanksgiving
Friday after Thanksgiving
Christmas Eve
Christmas Day
Crypto progress
The City Council on Tuesday also approved a proposed easement for just under 4 acres of land to be used by Core Scientific Inc. for temporary construction at the Denton Energy Center "for construction staging and for the installation of temporary construction offices," according to council documents.
The city will be compensated $1,000 each month for an estimated 18 months.
The facility ultimately will be used to mine cryptocurrency, but City Council members have previously assured that it will run on renewable energy.
Armintor was the only vote against the easement request Tuesday.
