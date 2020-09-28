Four of the city’s six recreation facilities remain closed — primarily because of the pandemic, a Denton official said.
“The original plan set forth in the reopening of facilities developed in April had Denia [Recreation Center] reopening in the December-January time frame,” city spokesperson Ryan Adams said. “Anticipating that programs would not return to pre-COVID attendance immediately and programming would be limited, facility reopening was spread out to allow for the regrowth of programs and usage.”
In a recent email, resident Gerry Veeder told fellow Denia neighbors that Gary Packan, the city’s parks and recreation director, was asked to explain why Denia Recreation Center has not been reopened while other centers are open.
“Our local rec center is still closed and apparently there are no plans to open it until January or later, although both North Lakes Recreation Center and MLK [Jr. Recreation Center] are open,” she said in the email. “When asked why Denia isn’t open, Gary Packan, head of Parks & Rec, said that nobody from the neighborhood had contacted him to ask that it be opened. Maybe because nobody told us that we were supposed to do it that way?”
The email was distributed around the Denia neighborhood to garner support for reopening the center earlier than planned. Adams said city officials have received no other requests to reopen the center earlier than January.
North Lakes reopened in June and Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center reopened this month, Adams said. Like Denia, the Civic Center and Denton Senior Center remain closed to the public. The American Legion Hall Senior Center is closed for construction.
But “North Lakes and MLK … have modified hours and haven’t resumed full operations,” Adams said. “Staff is monitoring facility usage, COVID-19 status, budget and feedback from the community prior to reopening of the next recreation facility.”
Officials expect the senior center will be the last facility to reopen, Adams said.
“North Lakes opened first because it is our busiest recreation center and because of the nature of the programs offered there — fitness and group exercise,” he said. “Those programs are catered toward adults, can be easily modified to abide by COVID safety precautions and can be strictly monitored by staff for compliance.”
MLK was reopened next because of its location and pre-pandemic attendance levels, and because it’s a place where people experiencing homelessness can go during the day.
It offers “many of the same amenities and programs as Denia Recreation Center,” Adams said. “All facilities have a strict protocol to ensure safety, including temperature screening and masks for all staff. Visitors must wear masks in common areas and when social distancing is not an option. Fitness equipment, computers and chairs are socially distanced. Equipment and high-touch areas are cleaned regularly.”
To view the city’s full reopening schedule, including for Parks and Recreation facilities, visit cityofdenton.com. For more information on the parks department’s virtual offerings, visit www.dentonparkshub.com.