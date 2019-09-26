Demolition of the cluster of apartments and houses at the corner of Oak and Fry streets that has caused problems for city officials, taxing entities and residents alike could begin as soon as this weekend after a judge on Thursday cleared the way for finalization of the sale, which has been bogged down in probate court.
Investor Dzezair Ahmeti of Struga Management is expected to pay about $850,000 for the property, demolish its buildings and later build a small apartment complex in its place.
But Bobby Naderi, the co-owner of the property under whose watch the property was deemed uninhabitable by city officials earlier this year, won’t see a dime of that until he and the heirs of his co-owner parse out how much each is owed.
On Thursday, Denton County Probate Judge Bonnie Robison approved for an attorney representing an heir who is a minor to sign the sale’s contract and presumably finalize the sale. But all the proceeds of that sale will go to the probate court until the parties carve out what is owed to them.
Testifying in court, Verus Commercial Real Estate broker Greg Johnson said Ahmeti would back out of the sale if it were not finalized by 4 p.m. Friday. He said Ahmeti’s offer will likely be the most valuable offer.
An attorney representing the city said city officials would bulldoze the property if the sale did not go through. With the sale now imminent, the city will back away from the property.
If it had to demolish the property, the city would have placed another lien on it, adding additional expenses to it. Johnson said Ahmeti will pay for the demolition of the property, which he said could begin as early as Saturday.
“We need to get the property closed,” Robison said.