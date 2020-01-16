Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez, one of several Democratic candidates competing to take on U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, will appear twice in Denton this Saturday.
She'll speak at Dan's Silverleaf at 4 p.m. before heading to a party fundraiser at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center.
The first event, a meet-and-greet from 2 to 5 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St., is hosted by Indivisible Denton County and the Young Democrats of Denton County. It is free and open to the public.
The event at the arts center, 400 E. Hickory St., is the Denton County Democratic Party's annual chili fundraiser. It will run from 6 to 8 p.m., and tickets cost $25.
Party primary elections are scheduled for March 3. For those wanting to vote in the primaries, the last day to register to vote is Feb. 3.
To check your registration status, go to the Denton County Elections Office website at www.votedenton.com/voter-lookup. For more information, call the elections office at 940-349-3200.