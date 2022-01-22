AUSTIN — Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke on Friday said that he would have no interest in getting campaign assistance from President Joe Biden, who has seen his approval ratings plummet in recent months.
O’Rourke told reporters he would not seek the help of any politician from Washington when asked if he would accept help from Biden during his bid to oust Gov. Greg Abbott from office.
“I’m not interested in any national politician — anyone outside of Texas — coming into this state to help decide the outcome of this,” O’Rourke said. “I think we all want to make sure that we’re working with, listening to and voting with one another here in Texas.”
O’Rourke made the comments during a news conference in Austin where he announced that his campaign would contact 2 million voters in February to educate them about new voting laws that have led to hundreds of rejected mail in ballot applications in recent weeks.
O’Rourke said that recent action or inaction from Congress and the Supreme Court on voting rights and abortion respectively have proven that Democrats in Texas need to take issues into their own hands.
“No one in Washington D.C. right now can help us with the challenges that we have,” he said. “This one is on all of us.”