When word got out in October that popular cannabis extract delta-8 might no longer be available on store shelves, Denton smoke shops were inundated with customers hoping to stock up.
“We were slammed — for like three weeks there, it was crazy,” said Cilla Patterson, manager of Bullys Vapor, off Teasley Lane.
The retailer is one of several in Denton that saw sales jump when the Texas Department of State Health Services added delta-8 to its controlled substances list, posting a notice on its website Oct. 15. Merchants had been operating under the assumption that the hemp derivative was legal under the 2018 Farm Bill, which defined “lawful marijuana extracts” as those containing less than 0.3% tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive compound that produces a high in marijuana. Delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol is an isomer of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, commonly known as THC.
Customers feared they would no longer have access to delta-8 products amid DSHS’s announcement, prompting a rush on remaining stock.
Now, sales are remaining strong for another reason — the product is temporarily legal after a courtroom victory earlier this month.
DSHS posted a notice on its website Oct. 15 clarifying that delta-8 was a Schedule I controlled substance and had been for 40 years, causing some merchants to remove the products from shelves. But a state district court judge granted a temporary injunction Nov. 8, ensuring the sale or purchase of the substance would not be considered a felony offense.
Two days later, the 126th District Court appealed at the request of DSHS. Hometown Hero CBD, an Austin hemp manufacturer and distributor, submitted an emergency motion to uphold its temporary injunction, which the 3rd Court of Appeals granted Nov. 18. DSHS filed a motion with the Texas Supreme Court to reinstate a ban on the products, but the court denied the request Dec. 10.
The case will go back to the court of appeals, where it could take as long as a year to resolve, but for now, the injunction keeping delta-8 legal remains in effect, prompting a big sigh of relief among distributors and users.
At Ashes Smoke Shop, off Carroll Boulevard, delta-8 has been more popular than other THC isomer products such as delta-10.
“It’s a little bit less strong, a little bit less anxiety-inducing,” Ashes social media manager Jamell Butler said. “You have a lot more control.”
Repeat delta-8 customers at Ashes and at Bullys have largely been older, with many turning to the product to ease health conditions.
“So many older women come in here that are getting off their pain pills for back surgeries. I have a lady that comes in who has breast cancer,” Patterson said. “A lot of those older people are really in pain, and they want relief.”
The shop had not been keeping much backstock of the product in case the legal tides turned against delta-8, but demand hasn’t dropped off.
Adding to the confusion for retailers over the past few months has been the lack of a statute outlawing delta-8. Lawmakers considered a bill doing so during this year’s regular legislative session but were informed by health officials that the product was already listed as a controlled substance.
Because delta-8 is no longer on that list, at least for now, the Denton Police Department hasn’t changed its course of action regarding marijuana.
For the past couple of years, cases where someone has a small amount of marijuana haven’t led to any arrests unless other illegalities are alleged, such as if the person has a warrant out for their arrest for something else.
“If there’s no change [to delta-8’s legality], we won’t change our approach to marijuana,” Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said. “No change has been made from our latest update.”
Police departments across North Texas have been issuing citations for marijuana over the past few years where the possessed amount is under a certain level. Those citations typically end up being for possession of drug paraphernalia. In Denton, those cases go through the municipal court.
The number of arrests they’ve made regarding less than two ounces of marijuana has dropped significantly over the years, from 161 in 2018 to 119 in 2019 and 14 in 2020.
If delta-8 is outlawed in the future, retailers think customers will still show up — but for different products.
“I can definitely see CBD products making more of a spike in the market again as they were a bit more before delta-8,” said Kyle Wicai, an employee at 380 Vapes, off north Carroll Boulevard.
But for now, victory is sweet.
“We’re kind of going as if this never really happened,” Butler said. “Until we get word of things actually cracking down, we’re just going through and just keep pushing like we pretty much always have been.”