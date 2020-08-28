A property owner who was in hot water with the city last year for delinquent taxes and a former Denton Central Appraisal District employee have both been indicted on bribery charges in connection with a scheme to misclassify taxable property, according to court records.
Bahman Naderi and Stephanie Colette Johnson, 54, were arrested in mid-August on warrants for bribery, a second-degree felony. In 2018, the appraisal district found several properties owned by Naderi had been “erroneously” given religious exemptions in 2012 and fired the employee who gave the exemptions but declined at the time to name the employee.
Naderi’s indictment states he intentionally or knowingly offered or conferred, or agreed to confer to accept a benefit “as a consideration for the decision, opinion or recommendation ... concerning taxable value of property.” Johnson’s indictment states she intentionally or knowingly solicited, accepted or agreed to accept a benefit as a consideration concerning property taxes.
In an emailed statement Friday afternoon, Chief Appraiser Hope McClure said Johnson was let go Feb. 13, 2018, and that the district wasn’t found liable.
“Since becoming Chief Appraiser in February 2020, I have assembled a new leadership team that is committed to building a culture of honesty, integrity, and accountability,” McClure said in the statement. “There will be new policies and procedures designed to ensure the security and integrity of our data in the future.”
Attorneys for Naderi and Johnson declined to comment Friday morning. The true bill of indictment for Naderi had not been obtained by Friday afternoon, but Denton County court records show he was indicted Aug. 7 on a bribery charge.
A property can be given a religious exemption if it’s owned by a qualified religious organization and is used for worship. Naderi was given a religious exemption on his rental properties at Fry and Oak streets in 2012.
The property at 1226 W. Oak St. racked up $85,727.88 in delinquent taxes and fees from 2012 to 2017. Appraisal district officials didn’t ask the owner to pay those taxes until 2018, when they discovered the exemption, according to records obtained by the Denton Record-Chronicle in 2019.
The Denton Health and Building Standards Commission ordered Naderi in February 2019 to make improvements on the buildings by May 27 or risk having them condemned and demolished. The buildings were demolished in October 2019.
Denton County court records show Naderi was previously charged with unauthorized use of food stamps in 2000, for which he was sentenced to two years of community service.
Johnson was arrested and charged with theft between $200 and $750 in 1991 and theft by check between $20 and $500 in 1996 and 2004, according to county jail records.
Arraignment hearings for Naderi and Johnson are scheduled for Oct. 1.