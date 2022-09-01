Thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
John Wetteland walks out of the Denton County Courts Building on Monday. On Tuesday, the former Texas Rangers pitcher pleaded not guilty to three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
The trial of former Rangers pitchr John Wetteland' resumed today at 8:30 a.m., with the defense expected to call witnesses to the stand, followed in the afternoon by jury deliberation.
Wetteland is charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. His trial is being held in the 462nd District courtroom presided over by Judge Lee Ann Breading.
Breading said it was likely the jury would start deliberating today, but she wasn't sure of a more specific time frame.
The Denton Record-Chronicle is at the courthouse and will be covering the trial all week. Follow updates as they are made available at www.dentonrc.com and by following @BrookeColombo on Twitter.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
