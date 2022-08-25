Defamation lawsuit against area activist approaches one year without resolution

A defamation lawsuit filed last September against area activist Jessica Luther Rummel will soon reach the one-year mark, with a Denton County family and its Arlington-based attorney alleging she conducted a “campaign of defamation and false business reviews” calling them racist.
The lawsuit
Rummel is a Denton area researcher and activist who, in recent years, has played a large role in social justice movements. She’s a frequent attendee of events such as rallies and protests, and often chronicles her efforts on social media platforms.
Since Sept. 10, 2021, Rummel has been the sole defendant in a defamation lawsuit filed in the 431st Judicial District Court by a Denton County family. The plaintiffs in the case are Cali Campbell, Jacy Campbell and Tiffany Dierolf, although others are involved, chiefly their attorney, Arlington-based Warren Norred.
The case is the second related to an overarching issue with the family. The first was filed at the end of 2020, by the same three plaintiffs against three different defendants.
The petition document for the active lawsuit against Rummel spans dozens of pages and lays out the allegations related to both her and the chief defendant in the previous lawsuit, Briana Breedlove.
In summation, the lawsuit states Breedlove, at one point a classmate of one of the Campbells, fabricated racist text messages from one of them using an app. The messages gained traction on social media posts from Breedlove and others, according to the suit, and after an investigation, she was arrested by Denton police for allegedly making a false police report.
The family’s first suit found Breedlove, her mother, Christina Lacey, and a family friend, Shakyla McKinzie, “liable for defamation and resulting damages” after a default judgment. Now, the active lawsuit against Rummel alleges she “used her social media accounts to conduct a campaign of defamation and false business reviews against Plaintiffs and those closely connected to them” over the conflict.
“This suit seeks to stop the defamatory campaign by Rummel, who appears to enjoy making up narratives that assist her to attract social media attention,” reads the first page of the petition.
The defamatory statements allegedly began around January of last year, on such platforms as YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. The lawsuit claims Rummel “amplifies” Breedlove’s defamation through making false statements about the situation. Numerous comments from Rummel are included, such as several occasions she referred to the family and its attorney as racist.
“Defendant posted a picture of Tiffany, Jacy, and Cali, and referred to them as a ‘racist KKKaren collective,’” the suit reads.
The lawsuit alleges that Rummel defamed the family, Norred, Norred’s wife and the Norred Law business, and seeks over $250,000 in damages and attorney fees.
In July, a partial judgment was issued by the court stating Rummel “made defamation false statements regarding plaintiffs, Norred Law, PLLC,” and others. However, the court further found “that the question of requisite fault and amount of damages are remaining issues in this case, preventing summary judgment beyond the above finding.”
A defamation case requires the plaintiffs to prove a higher standard than just the statements being false, and that part of the lawsuit has yet to be resolved. The suit argues multiple times that the standard was met, stating that Rummel’s statements were “made negligently, at best, and with actual malice, at worst.”
A jury trial is scheduled for Dec. 5.
Attorneys weigh in
Much of the discourse surrounding the two lawsuits and overarching issue has played out publicly. Rummel has uploaded videos covering the topic. She also started a GoFundMe for legal defense costs, which raised over $16,000.
“Denton Activist and Scholar Jessica Luther Rummel is being sued for up to ONE MILLION DOLLARS by a rich white family for exposing their unbecoming behavior towards a local black teen whose life they aimed to ruin,” the fundraiser stated. “To top it off, they hired Warren Norred to pursue their case, a leading member of the TX GOP who himself appears to be a blatant racist and insurrectionist. … Do we or DO WE NOT have a first amendment in this country?”
Norred has issued his own responses, including blog posts and explanatory videos. In a January 2021 YouTube video, prior to the filing of the active lawsuit against Rummel, he states the issue is “Jussie Smollett, Denton Style.” He focuses on Breedlove in the video and does not mention Rummel.
“These are fake racist texts generated not even as a shield, but as a sword to harm other people, to create outrage,” Norred said. “When you call somebody up and that’s all you’ve got is cancel culture, you’ve already lost.”
For this story, Rummel declined an interview, writing in an email that she and her family have been targeted with threats when she speaks publicly about the case.
“I’ve published a number of public statements regarding my thoughts on the accusations of these petty racists over the last two years,” Rummel stated. “My opinions have not changed.”
Attorneys for both the plaintiffs and the defense, however, spoke with the Denton Record-Chronicle. Norred said he included himself and his law firm in the lawsuit because of what Rummel had said about him and his business. He said she helped organize an effort to leave bad online reviews for Norred Law, which dropped the Google rating for the business.
“You can’t call us mean people when you’re actively doing damage to us and you’re applauding it when somebody says, ‘Yes, I went and left a one-star review,’” Norred said. “You could see my rating go up and down between 4.8 and 1.”
Norred reiterated much of what is in the lawsuit, including that his clients never sent racist messages to Breedlove in the first place. He said Rummel “knows what she’s doing” and that he has no sympathy for her as to what comes out of the lawsuit.
“She knows what the truth is; this is not a vague issue,” Norred said. “Jessica Luther Rummel is a weapon of mass destruction in this because she doesn’t care about the truth. She can wear the judgment around her neck as long as it takes for her to see the light.”
Norred said the recent partial judgment “doesn’t mean we win,” but that the case will continue to move forward.
Dallas-based Gregory Koss, Rummel’s attorney in the case, gave their side’s perspective on the ruling.
“The ruling, although it appears like it’s in favor of the plaintiffs, isn’t really that much of a win for them,” Koss said. “To prove it’s defamatory, all you have to show is that something was said that wasn’t true. … They have to show it was done by malice or by negligence. She’s protected by the First Amendment.”
Koss said negligence is the issue going forward, and that “whether it’s true or not is not necessarily the criteria.” Despite the petition’s repeated references to Rummel deeming the family and its representation racist, Koss said that isn’t a basis for defamation.
“Calling someone a racist is not actionable, because that’s just your opinion,” Koss said. “You can have any opinion you want to. There’s no definition of what racism is. It’s not a fact question, as opposed to some statement of fact, like [saying] some person went to this place and they didn’t go to this place.”
Koss said the case will likely go to a jury trial unless the two sides settle, and that “right now, there seems to be a lot of animosity between the parties,” making a settlement unlikely.
However, there’s another wrinkle to the case: Earlier this month, Koss filed a motion to withdraw himself from representing Rummel, which will be heard by the court at the end of September. He said he filed that motion because he hasn’t been able to get in touch with her recently.
“I have lost track of her and haven’t got her to return any of my calls for at least two months,” Koss said. “I’m real surprised, to be honest. She is gung-ho on this thing. She feels very vindicated that she has her First Amendment rights. … I was going to diligently defend her, but I can’t get ahold of her.”
Koss said his motion to withdraw could be challenged by anyone, including Rummel, but that “chances are the judge grants my motion.” Rummel could then seek new representation before the potential trial Dec. 5, though there’s no guarantee that trial won’t be pushed back to a later date.