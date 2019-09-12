A group of female veterans experiencing homelessness — the fastest growing segment of the homeless veteran population — will move into a new eco-friendly home specifically built to meet their needs, when the Mullins Transitional Home for Female Veterans is dedicated at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The home is located at 411 Mullins Ave. in Lewisville.
The home — a partnership between Green Extreme Homes, Citi and others — is the first group home in the U.S. built under the Department of Energy Zero Energy ready guidelines, according to a news release. The seven-bedroom, 4-1/2 bathroom home includes a hydroponics warehouse and chicken coop to serve female veterans in transition.
There is also an array of social services offered such as financial coaching, counseling and education and job development programs — all designed to help female veterans in transition resume a normal and productive life.