Gas prices continued to drop across the state and nation this week, though the angle of descent is no longer as steep as prior weeks. Nonetheless, the statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded has fallen to an 11-year low of $1.50, AAA reported Thursday.
That price is $1.12 less per gallon than reported during this time last year. The U.S. average price posted a 2-cent drop for the week, to $1.77 — $1.11 less per gallon than in 2019.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $1.76, while drivers in Sherman/Denison are paying the least at $1.17 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw price drops in line with the rest of the state, with the average price in Dallas dropping 2 cents to $1.37, while the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington dipped 3 cents to $1.32.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday listed the lowest available price as $1.28 a gallon, found at the Sam’s Club station off West University Drive. That price is a penny lower than the lowest reported price last week.
The statewide pump price average for a gallon of regular unleaded now sits at the cheapest level since January 2009, according to AAA. Downward pressure on pump prices is likely to continue due to continued decreased demand and high gasoline stock supplies. However, some states, such as Texas, could see minimal fluctuation at the pump in coming weeks if demand jumps as some businesses are given the green light to reopen.
Another factor market analysts will be watching is the impact of the crude oil production cut agreement from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries earlier this month. OPEC producers agreed to reduce output by about 9.7 million barrels per day in May and June 2020.
Refinery utilization increased slightly to just under 75% in the Gulf Coast region last week, according to the Energy Information Administration. Typically, April sees regional refinery rates in the 90% range. At the national level, refinery utilization sits at 70%.
U.S. gasoline demand rose to 5.9 million barrels per day last week. That’s up from the nearly 5.3 million barrels per day the week prior but still an extremely low rate compared with last April’s average of 9.45 million barrels per day.