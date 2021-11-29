Riders get on and off a DCTA Connect bus at the Downtown Denton Transit Center on Wednesday. The Denton County Transportation Authority has proposed using an on-demand service in a pilot program in place of several bus routes.
Time is running out for several Denton County Transportation Authority fixed bus routes, which are set to expire Dec. 7 — unless the agency takes action to continue them at Thursday’s board meeting.
The bus route cuts are a much-debated aspect of DCTA’s GoZone program rollout. Earlier this year, the agency decided all but two of its Connect routes — Denton routes 1, 2, 3, 4, 6 and 7 and Lewisville routes 21 and 22 — would run through Dec. 6 in an effort to ease riders into the new rideshare option. After that, all but routes 3 and 7 would be terminated.
That is, unless the agency’s five voting board members take action to save them. The issue spawned back-and-forth discussion at last month’s meeting, with vice chair TJ Gilmore arguing board members had already agreed to cancel the routes because they couldn’t be afforded. Board newcomer Alison Maguire, however, defended the routes.
A final decision is only a few days away. If board members approve an extension of the routes, the can could be kicked months down the road. But if they take no action, the routes will simply expire. Reached Monday, Maguire said DCTA staff has written up some proposals for saving the routes, but that it’s up in the air whether the board will approve them.
“I feel optimistic,” Maguire said. “I think it will certainly be contentious, but I think there’s a real possibility.”
There are multiple options on the table, Maguire said, with her favored proposal extending the routes until September, the end of the budget year. She acknowledged a continuation of the routes could bring a hit to finances but said the DCTA budget is in a good spot this year. She added that some changes in those proposals, such as slimming down service hours for the routes, could address that impact.
“I just simply do not see a future for DCTA that doesn’t involve fixed bus routes in some capacity,” Maguire said. “We can trim the fat on the Connect service. … My opinion is that the revenue is there to support both services [bus and GoZone] indefinitely.”
DCTA board chair Cesar Molina said he’ll be going into the meeting with an open mind and that he hopes members can reach a consensus on how to move forward.
“We invested a lot of time and energy in this,” Molina said. “At least from my point of view, I’m going to let the data speak to me.”