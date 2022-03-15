Andy Hopper of Decatur, who ran for the Republican nomination for a Texas House seat that includes part of Denton County, has initiated a campaign for a recount after losing by 88 votes.
Rep. Lynn Stucky, the incumbent, ran once again for the Republican ticket and narrowly won by 102 votes upon the first count. The margin by which Stucky, a veterinarian, won became even smaller after some absentee ballots in both Denton and Wise counties were counted.
“We always felt like this would be a very close election, despite none of the ‘pundits’ predicting it,” Hopper, a software engineer, said in a news release Monday. “With an election this close, I feel as if we owe it to everyone to make sure the votes were counted properly, and this manual recount will help ensure that.”
Hopper wasn't available Monday afternoon for further comment, but deferred to the statement in his news release.
Updated results now show Stucky secured 5,924 votes in his home county, while Hopper got 3,303 in Denton County. Similarly, Hopper won his home county by 5,884 while Stucky lost Wise County with 3,351 votes. This makes for an 88-vote difference.
Hopper said in a Facebook post the recount will cost about $100 per precinct. With 64 precincts total that voted in the race for Texas House District 64, it will cost $6,400 to demand the recount.
As election results poured in on election night, the lead switched from Stucky to Hopper throughout the night. Hopper said early Wednesday morning his team would continue looking at results and wouldn’t concede.
The day after the primary election, Stucky said redistricting likely played a role in how close the race was. The Texas Legislature redrew HD 64 last year to include all of Wise County, where Hopper lives, and narrowed the Denton County coverage area.
“I have full faith and confidence the folks at the Denton County Elections Administration have done their job,” Stucky said. “I feel strongly any recount will only reaffirm the results of the election.”
