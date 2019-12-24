The 2010s were as turbulent a decade for Denton County as they were for the rest of the nation.
The Great Recession left its mark even as parts of Denton and Denton County grew fast in the recovery. Local news sometimes made national and international headlines. And when turbulent national headlines became local headlines, it often wasn’t hard to find the people who were helping — something North Texans are known for.
Here are the county’s five biggest news stories from the past decade.
The “cobblestone ice” storm of December 2013
Living in Texas means living with big weather — weather that’s becoming exacerbated by climate change. In 2011, Denton County suffered along with the rest of the state during Texas’ driest year ever on record. Super-charged temperatures broke records that summer and in subsequent years. Then came Hurricane Harvey in 2017, the effects of which continue to ripple throughout the state.
But the 2013 ice storm was unique in the way it signaled big weather’s new normal. Freezing rain, sleet and snow began falling on Dec. 5, 2013, and continued through the following day. Temperatures essentially remained below freezing for the next five days. The abundance of ice — which was 5 inches thick in some parts of Denton County — melted and re-froze on roadways, creating rock-like formations known as cobblestone ice.
Hundreds of truckers lined Interstate 35 between Denton and Oklahoma, stranded and unable to move. Good Samaritans around the county came to their aid, but the travel clog soon became an economic clog, too, triggering national headlines.
The weather also claimed the life of Kayla Gawalek, whose truck spun out on the bridge and plunged into Lewisville Lake on her way to work in Denton on Dec. 7, 2013.
The fracking ban election of November 2014
Denton became the first Texas city to ban hydraulic fracturing after a citizen-drive petition cruised to victory with 59% of 25,437 votes, the most ballots ever cast in a Denton city election. The landslide win reflected long-running frustrations the community had in keeping the Barnett Shale gas drilling boom in check.
Residents grew into activists after years of industry maneuvers around city zoning powers. They wrote their citizens referendum based on the city’s police powers in public health and safety.
The novelty of a city in Texas banning the technique that revitalized the industry got noticed. Media outlets from around the globe sent reporters to Denton to learn more.
But Texas is home to many of the economic and political powerhouses of the oil and gas industry. Six months after the local landslide, the Texas Legislature nullified the ban with House Bill 40, a law that is yet to be tested on what it did to the zoning and police powers of Texas cities.
2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision makes gay marriage legal
Denton County did not join other Texas counties that immediately began issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples after a U.S. Supreme Court decision on June 26, 2015, which said those couples had a fundamental right to marry.
The local skirmishes made national headlines as Texas Republican Party officials pledged to fight the decision on religious liberties. But no guidance ever came. The following week, the county clerk’s office issued licenses. Many local judges opted not to perform any weddings at all.
Denton residents Tod King and Casey Cavelier were among couples who were turned away from the clerk’s office the first day. Some couples were told outright that their applications would not be accepted, but later that day, Denton County Clerk Juli Luke posted a sign saying they had a software problem.
Sara Nickell and Laura Hernandez made the trek to Dallas County to get a license after being turned away in Denton. King and Cavelier wanted their license to be issued in Denton County, so they waited.
Pamela Wat, minister of Denton Unitarian Universalist Church, followed the news all day. She posted on social media that she was available to perform a wedding ceremony for anyone who came to the Square with a valid marriage license. The historic county courthouse again served as Denton’s living room for a spontaneous community gathering where dozens rallied that night in support of the decision and watched as Ellen Depee and Angelia Ford exchanged their vows.
The church held a wedding chapel and party on July 11 to perform and celebrate same-sex marriages that day. And two Denton County judges, Denton County District Judge Steve Burgess and Justice of the Peace Joe Holland, presided over ceremonies for same-sex couples that summer.
The police shooting of a UNT student in December 2015
After a Ferguson, Missouri, police officer shot and killed an unarmed, 20-year-old Michael Brown, tensions about officer-involved shootings spilled over across the country. Ferguson saw riots that roiled the nation in 2014.
In 2015, a Texas highway patrolman arrested Sandra Bland during a traffic stop, triggering questions about the officer’s ability and willingness to de-escalate an interaction. Bland was found hanged in a jail cell three days after her arrest.
The 2016 shooting deaths of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Philando Castile in Falcon Heights, Minnesota, and the ambush of Dallas police by Micah Xavier Johnson, were yet to come — but it was against this tense backdrop that University of North Texas Police Cpl. Stephen Bean shot and killed sophomore Ryan McMillan on Dec. 13, 2015.
Callers reported McMillan stumbling around the Fry Street area and hitting cars with a tomahawk. Denton police were en route when Bean arrived at the scene. Only about 10 seconds pass between Bean exiting his vehicle and ordering McMillan to “back away” before he fires the first of three shots, killing him.
The incident joined 4,400 others in a live, national database launched by The Washington Post in the wake of Ferguson after learning that no agency tracked police shootings nationwide.
More than 2,500 police departments have shot and killed at least one person since 2015, according to The Post. An average of three people are killed by police every day in the U.S. McMillan was one of 994 killed by police in 2015.
According to The Post, most people killed by police since 2015 are young men, with more than half between the ages of 20 and 40.
McMillan was celebrating his 21st birthday when he died.
The recovery of Rayzor Ranch Marketplace and Town Center, 2010-19
City leaders signed a deal in 2007 that was supposed to bring Denton a upscale, town-center-style retail and residential development like those going up elsewhere in Dallas-Fort Worth.
City leaders agreed to $62 million in tax incentives to lure a proposed $850 million investment. The implication behind the deal was that the city couldn’t otherwise pay for its part in a big, master-planned development.
Then came the Great Recession of 2008-09; the resulting unemployment peaked in 2010.
Developers recovered enough to open anchor stores on the north side of the development in 2010. They hadn’t lured upscale retailers but did land the big-box, discount stores that Denton and Denton County shoppers flock to.
It would be another four years before developers announced the first big anchor for the south side. They signed a grocer that caters to price-conscious shoppers: WinCo Foods.
In 2015, WinCo went public with its plans to expand in Texas and Oklahoma by opening a massive warehouse in Denton. It was the largest economic development deal state officials lured that year.
Meanwhile, the city pulled the plug on a deal that would have seen a new hotel and convention center on UNT land close to the new Apogee Stadium and other sports facilities.
Soon after, O'Reilly Hospitality Management announced it would bring the hotel and convention center to Rayzor Ranch instead. The city's 2007 deal didn’t contemplate such a tenant. Instead of high-end retailers, the project was signing fast-food joints and restaurants, as well as Andy B’s and Alamo Drafthouse. The shift signaled an emphasis on entertainment options. Even a city park planned for the area is expected to be designed and equipped for outdoor concerts and events.
The project has changed ownership and may land its last major tenant soon. Developers are in talks with a fitness company.
Another of the decade’s biggest stories postponed to 2020
On Christmas Eve 2014, Garrett Edward Wilhelm drove his Toyota 4Runner up and over the top of a Toyota Camry stopped for traffic ahead on Interstate 35W, killing 5-year-old Moriah Modisette and seriously injuring her mother, father and older sister.
Wilhelm was charged with manslaughter. A grand jury delivered an indictment based on evidence that he was using FaceTime, a video chat app on iPhones, at the time of the crash.
A tough legal team assembled behind the Modisette family, who sued Apple with the claim that the company had the technology to lock out the app when a user was driving but didn’t enable it. The product liability case was eventually thrown out of California courts.
With local prosecutors locked out of the iPhone that could prove their case, Wilhelm’s manslaughter trial has been postponed several times. A rare manslaughter verdict in New Jersey, where a jury recently found distracted driving on par with drunken driving, has shown how difficult it has been nationwide to prosecute such cases.
The case has been scheduled for trial on Feb. 24.