The mass of logs and other debris in the Elm Fork of the Trinity River near U.S. Highway 380 poses no public hazard or danger, according to an assessment by state environmental officials.
Texas Commission on Environmental Quality spokesman Brian McGovern said the agency was made aware of the logjam by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Sept. 20, one week after a story about the massive debris field ran in the Denton Record-Chronicle.
The collection of logs, brush and other flood debris had grown so large it could be seen from the highway bridge by passing motorists. Grass and other brush are growing in and among the log piles in the river.
TCEQ sent a team to assess the area on Oct. 5, McGovern said.
“The debris is not causing a hazard to a bridge since it is located downstream of the nearest bridge and no issues were noted concerning public safety,” McGovern said in an email.
The Elm Fork of the Trinity River is now a channel between two lakes. The area is known popularly as the Greenbelt and is about 12 miles long. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dammed the river to create Lewisville Lake and dammed the Trinity River basin upstream to create Ray Roberts Lake. Both were built for flood control and to serve as public water supply sources.
According to McGovern, TCEQ notified the Corps of Engineers on Oct. 7 that the field didn’t pose any kind of danger at this time and provided additional information to local officials.