Denton drivers are a few years away from having a four-lane bridge to replace the winding section of Hickory Creek Road near Country Club Road.
Denton’s City Council on Tuesday unanimously greenlit the use of eminent domain — if necessary — to purchase slices of 11 properties to facilitate that vision.
Eminent domain allows some government entities to forcibly purchase private lands for public uses.
A straight, elevated bridge is expected to be finished sometime around June 2024. That will eliminate the dangerous curves along that route, and the elevation will bring the roadway out of the floodplain.
The curved section of Hickory Creek Road has been the scene of several traffic deaths, including the 2019 deaths of two teenaged brothers whose car was found submerged along the roadway.
Their deaths resulted in a wave of safety improvements to the stretch of road. Guardrails, streetlights and flashing signs popped up along the road, but the next phase of construction will instead create a new road south of the existing dangerous section.
Dustin Draper, a project manager for the city of Denton, said it’s a safety issue the city is trying to address with this addition.
“It takes a lot of safety issues out when you build a bridge [in that area],” Draper said.
Draper said the bridge will begin roughly at Riverpass Drive, which is where a natural elevation change occurs. Its bottom will be, on average, 15 feet above grade as it extends west and touches down close to the existing Hilltop Road.
Rachel Wood, deputy director of capital projects for the city, said the existing section of Hickory Creek Road will be gated for limited access by emergency services and adjacent landowner use.
Construction is slated to start in June 2022, with completion roughly two years later, but it’s actually the third segment of a larger construction project that kicked off in August 2020.
The first phase widened Hickory Creek Road from Barrel Strap Road to Teasley Lane. The second phase picked up that work, along with storm drains and a sidewalk, from Teasley Lane until Riverpass Drive.
Each of those phases was paid for with funds from the city’s 2014 bond program, and they had estimated budgets of $3.3 million and $6.2 million, respectively.
The second phase also drew funding from the city’s 2012 bond program, according to a city website.
The third phase, which includes the elevated bridge, is budgeted for $54 million and will be paid for from the city’s 2019 bond program. It will help to fulfill the city’s goal of having a straight connection between FM 1830 and FM 2181 via Hickory Creek Road, but that isn’t the final objective.
Wood said the city hopes to eventually have fourth and fifth phases of construction that will extend the roadway all the way to Interstate 35W, though the specifics and funding for that project hadn’t been determined by Thursday afternoon.