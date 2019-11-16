The Greater Denton County Chapter, The Links, Incorporated is sponsoring a poster art contest called "My Vision My Future" for students in grades 6 through 12.
Cash prizes of $100 for first place, $50 for second place and $25 for third place will be awarded. Entries will be shown from 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center. Artwork must be submitted by Nov. 22.
The Links, Incorporated is a service organization of more than 16,000 professional women of color in 288 chapters located in 41 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of the Bahamas and the United Kingdom, according to member Vivian Johnson, who is serving as chairwoman of the contest. The women are joined in friendship and volunteer and are committed to enriching, sustaining and ensuring the culture and economic survival of African Americans and other persons of African ancestry.
For contest rules and guidelines, visit https://bit.ly/2OgmkET.