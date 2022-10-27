For the second consecutive year, the Denton County Transportation Authority is gearing up for substantial changes to its bus system, including three impending route cuts. Coupled with GoZone's ongoing capacity issues, what does that mean for the network long term? Board members weighed in at Thursday's meeting.
State of the fixed routes
When the GoZone rideshare service first came into play for DCTA, there were different board members, a different CEO and a different approach altogether. GoZone was being sold as a full replacement for the bus service, which was planned to be ended, full stop.
But those plans never came to fruition. After changes on the board of directors and plenty of public feedback in favor of the bus system, most routes were saved last December. Lewisville's routes did end up getting cut, along with one Denton route, though it was replaced with a new option. Ever since then, the debate on how to move forward with the fixed-route buses has been one of the most pressing issues for the agency.
Of the five board members, Denton representative Alison Maguire has been the most vocal advocate for the bus network. She has argued that it needs more resources to get residents to ride it, but others have been skeptical. Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore has been the most vocal advocate for slashing the routes with the least ridership, suggesting DCTA has been trying for more than a decade — and failing — to get riders on the bus system.
At the start of the new year, the board's latest decision will go into effect: Routes 2, 4 and 5 will be cut, with the three remaining routes — 3, 6 and 7 — getting adjustments along the way. And with the bus system set to shrink further, pressure is heating up for GoZone.
GoZone capacity
This year, board members have been particularly concerned with GoZone's “seat unavailability” percentage. When the estimated wait time for a ride is longer than 30 minutes, it shows in the app as unavailable, and that person can't book a ride.
In March, that number reached its peak at 16.8% of total ride attempts, and in April, board members approved a $1.5 million cash injection into the service. That was aimed at lowering wait times and seat unavailability, and it worked temporarily. In July, only about 5% of rides were unavailable.
But by August — which coincides with the start of the college school year — seat unavailability skyrocketed again, this time to 17.6%. In September, it peaked at 22.2%, before dropping this month to 15.3%.
At Thursday's board meeting, most of the conversation centered on where DCTA's system should go from here. A big part of that discussion was an analysis of how the GoZone rides overlap with the coverage area of the bus routes.
According to a presentation from DCTA CEO Paul Cristina, upward of 32% of Denton's GoZone rides started and ended within the current bus route service area. With the caveat that hours of operation differ between the two, that data suggests many riders simply choose GoZone over a bus route option.
“What our staff wants to be able to do, and what we recommend you allow us to do, is go through the process of understanding the nature of this demand,” Cristina said. “What types of options you could be presented for how to cause, potentially, riders to use the most cost-effective routes that are available. Because then, that GoZone capacity that's moving people within the vicinity of these existing routes could be redeployed to other parts of the network.”
Maguire concluded that the GoZone service “really can't scale in the way that we need it to, particularly for [Denton].” She added that people who ride the bus routes set to be cut are being directed to use GoZone as an alternative, which will stress the system even further. Her suggestion was to improve the routes and remove GoZone as an option in the areas they could serve.
“I think that a reasonable solution would be investing in these fixed routes as a comprehensive system,” Maguire said. “And then ... not offering GoZone inside that travel area. I think that GoZone is a very useful tool for serving areas that aren't super high-transit areas, but … this is a high-transit area, and we need to be providing fixed route there long-term.”
Gilmore said GoZone is the best way to get data on residents' transportation patterns, which the bus system hasn't done in past years. Now that the data is there, he seemed open to the idea of investing more into buses.
“This right here absolutely reinforces where we do need to reinvest in fixed route, and where we can get the best bang for our buck,” Gilmore said. “To my mind, this is what I wanted to see since day one, and I'm really excited that we have the data to be able to move to that type of model.”
Cristina said DCTA staff will continue to look at the data in the coming months, in what he called an “intermediate service plan.” However, some of the concepts are going into effect sooner. In November, the GoZone app will start suggesting bus ride proposals for users in Denton who are near bus stops. That will give the person an ETA as well, similar to a GoZone ride, so they can compare which is faster.
It's a guarantee that bus route cuts will be going into effect Jan. 1. And while the community is still awhile away from getting absolute clarity on the future of DCTA's transportation system, there seems to be a consensus that a bus network could play a key role in that future. It remains to be seen what that role will look like.