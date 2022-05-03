Residents have until May 17 to give the Denton County Transportation Authority their thoughts on GoZone pricing and ongoing service changes, which can be done online or at next Wednesday’s in-person meeting downtown.
For months, DCTA staff and board members have been discussing a long-term pricing structure for the GoZone on-demand rideshare service. Every ride currently costs the passenger 75 cents, but that rate is for promotional purposes. The promotional period was originally planned to last only for the first six months of the service but will stick around until the five-person board approves a change.
Multiple ideas for a new pricing arrangement have been tossed around, from a flat fare to a fare that increases based on mileage. Board members have also suggested discounted prices for rides that go to bus stops or train stations.
The changes to pricing will coincide with a new “intermodal” system that loops in DCTA’s Connect bus service and A-train with GoZone. Agency staff envision riders using a singular app to use multiple transportation types for a trip. For example, a rider could take a GoZone van to a bus stop, then get on a bus to reach their destination.
Because the fares are changing, DCTA is required to conduct a full public involvement period. That started up April 18 and will run through May 17. Feedback can be given online at dctafeedback.net, which gives multiple options. Users can leave comments on an interactive map or leave suggestions directly on an “ideas wall.”
A list of public events is also available, including virtual town hall meetings and one in-person meeting. That is scheduled for Wednesday, May 11 at 6 p.m., at the Downtown Denton Transit Center’s community room.
DCTA staff will present the results of the public comment period at next month’s board meeting, along with the agency’s ongoing analysis of GoZone and the bus service. A permanent fare structure could be approved as soon as then, though it wouldn’t be implemented until later in the year.