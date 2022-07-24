Beginning Monday, a DCTA afternoon shuttle will connect the main Our Daily Bread site to the Monsignor King Outreach Center as a response to extreme temperatures.
While there's already a morning shuttle that takes people from Monsignor King to the main site, the City of Denton and the Denton County Transportation Authority worked together to add a second shuttle in the afternoon, going the opposite direction. The new service will run Monday through Friday at 2 p.m., and will go through Aug. 26.
ODB Executive Director Wendy McGee said the goal of the new service is twofold: to lessen dangers of the heat while essentially forming a loop for people who use the services. With two shuttles, people can now go back and forth from where they eat to where they sleep.
"[The bus is] to get folks safely transported from one location to another, to try to mitigate the effects of the extreme heat," McGee said.
There's been a slew of recent changes made to Our Daily Bread's service. For one, the main site is staying open over two hours later — to 4 p.m. instead of 1:30 p.m. — when the temperature exceeds 100 degrees. The Monsignor King shelter is also opening earlier now at 3 p.m.
McGee said Our Daily Bread is working to get into a new location where everything will be under one roof, so these adjustments are temporary. She said the organization has run into capacity issues recently, leading to more beds being set up at the shelter and rooms set up at a local motel. The shelter is now up to more than 100 beds, with dozens of rooms available at the motel.
"Before we added more beds, we were having to turn some people away," McGee said. "Primarily women, just because we try to keep our women in a separate space than the men. ... We have not had to turn away any women since."
McGee attributed the recent spikes in demand partially to the heat, but also that the shelter sees overflow users from elsewhere in the DFW area.
"I think the heat certainly is a factor, however, we are seeing about 20 to 25 new people per month at the emergency shelter," McGee said. "I was over there on Wednesday evening and we had a guest come in from Dallas because the shelters are full there. ... When demand is up in surrounding areas, we do see the overflow from that."