Monsignor King
People wait outside the Monsignor King Outreach Center, an emergency homeless shelter, in 2019. 

 DRC file photo

Beginning Monday, a DCTA afternoon shuttle will connect the main Our Daily Bread site to the Monsignor King Outreach Center as a response to extreme temperatures.

While there's already a morning shuttle that takes people from Monsignor King to the main site, the City of Denton and the Denton County Transportation Authority worked together to add a second shuttle in the afternoon, going the opposite direction. The new service will run Monday through Friday at 2 p.m., and will go through Aug. 26.

