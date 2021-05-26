The Denton County Transportation Authority will host a virtual meeting on Thursday to share its plans for a proposed on-demand service, GoZone.
It is scheduled for 6 p.m. To provide feedback or join the virtual meeting, visit dctafeedback.net/gozone/public-events.
In April, the agency approved a four-year contract — a two-year term with two one-year options — for an amount not to exceed $33.5 million. Under the proposed service, Via Transportation of New York will deploy a fleet of 30 minivans, which seat six passengers each. Using a mobile app, people can book rides to and from anywhere inside mapped-out zones, and Via will use the number of vans necessary to meet demand.
The service’s first phase includes two primary zones — one covering Denton and one covering Lewisville and Highland Village, for coverage of all three DCTA member cities. In subsequent steps following the launch, DCTA will expand those zones and create new ones, including a Denia neighborhood extension for the Denton zone and a Business 121 zone for Lewisville and Highland Village.
As part of the new service, several fixed routes and services will be slashed as the agency downsizes its bus fleet. While the University of North Texas shuttle service will remain unchanged, only bus Routes 3 and 7 in Denton will remain for the first six months, after which the agency will examine their long-term future. Routes 1, 2, 4, 5 and 6, as well as Lewisville’s Route 21 and 22 will be discontinued two weeks after GoZone’s launch.
DCTA projects the switch will increase service time for a small increase in cost, going from an annual 73,000 service hours at a $4.2 million budget to 99,000 service hours at a $4.3 million budget. For passengers, a permanent fare structure will not be set until later, although existing fare passes will include promotional GoZone access for its first six months.
GoZone is in its required public-involvement period that gives residents the chance to weigh in on the proposed service area, days and times active and fare structure.