According to GoZone contractor Via Transportation, substantially reducing riders’ wait times could cost Denton County Transportation Authority in the hundreds of thousands — including more than $1 million to get wait times down to a target of around 15 minutes.
DCTA held its second board of directors meeting of the month Thursday, its first since CEO Raymond Suarez’s resignation two weeks ago. Suarez was not present and wasn’t referenced in any discussion until the tail end of the meeting.
As has been the case for the past several months, much of the discussion was dominated by GoZone, the agency’s on-demand rideshare service. DCTA staff and representatives from New York-based Via presented on the next steps for the service as it transitions into a hybrid model with fixed-route buses.
Wait times and other issues associated with growing demand for the service were part of that discussion. Via’s latest data shows that in February, instances of “seat unavailable” — meaning someone using the GoZone app simply couldn’t book a ride — increased to 11% of total ride attempts. That figure was 4% in November.
Service availability has some correlation with riders’ average wait times, which have skyrocketed in past months, with February’s average ETA proposal coming in at 22.1 minutes. And as Via pointed out, actual wait times are longer than those proposals, coming in at 25.7 minutes on average.
One course of action to curb the issues, lumped together as “quality of service,” would be additional investment in GoZone. The funding would improve wait times and ride availability, and actually result in more completed rides, according to Via projections.
The contractor provided DCTA with three models: a baseline scenario continuing the service as is, a “medium” quality of service investment and a “high” quality of service investment. Projections for the baseline scenario suggest seat unavailability could reach 15% by August, with ETAs reaching up to 25 minutes.
The other two scenarios would decrease both of those figures, according to projections. An investment of $715,028 would drop ETAs to 15-20 minutes and seat unavailability to 5%. The $1.04 million option would decrease ETAs to about 15 minutes and seat unavailability to 2.5%.
Via presenter Ari Luks suggested the funding could come from future years of the GoZone contract, though that would create holes that would need to be filled through other means when the contract reaches that point. No clarity on that matter was provided Thursday, as the investment scenarios were just one part of the larger GoZone conversation, and board members did not share any specific thoughts on the options.
Board members have widely graded GoZone as a success because of the demand it’s receiving, but did raise concerns of the impact wait times are having on riders. Highland Village representative Dianne Costa said a ride of hers that took over 23 minutes wouldn’t have been viable for many situations.
“At the time, it wasn’t a big deal,” Costa said. “But I sat there thinking about what if it wasn’t great weather? What if they [a rider] weren’t as healthy … It was one of the reasons I was not a fan of cutting bus service at this time, because at least it gave people another option.”
Later, Costa brought up the unreliability of wait estimates. Denton representative Alison Maguire raised safety concerns, citing a GoZone ride she took to the meeting. She said she’s received several complaints about unsafe driving from GoZone drivers, a topic that has been widely circulated on social media since the program’s inception.
“My driver was not aware that there was a TSA [Transportation Security Administration] mask requirement on transit,” Maguire said. “She was changing lanes in an unsafe manner, she was struggling to follow the GPS and figure out where she was going … I’m concerned about just the professionalism of the drivers that we’re having run the service. They need more training than they’re receiving right now.”
CEO search
DCTA board members settled on Wisconsin-based K&A Partners, an executive search firm, to help find the agency’s next CEO. There wasn’t much deliberation on the matter despite the board having three recommended options, as K&A is already in the process of finding Trinity Metro’s CEO and has previously found Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s CEO.
Interim CEO Paul Cristina will officially take over at the end of March, but he served in the capacity at Thursday’s meeting. Raymond Suarez’s resignation goes into effect March 31 and he was not present at the meeting. Board chair Cesar Molina and Costa thanked him at the end of the meeting.
The board did not discuss what it will look for in its next CEO. A workshop will be held as it moves through that process, which could take several months.