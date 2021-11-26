I spent a few hours Monday afternoon riding GoZone, Uber and Lyft through some of Denton’s busiest streets. The experience gave me some insight into how the Denton County Transportation Authority’s latest program compares to its fierce rideshare competition, including some key benefits — but some significant downsides as well.
GoZone officially launched Sept. 7 as a proposed long-term solution to decreasing ridership on bus routes. By nudging riders to single, on-demand rides instead, DCTA officials say coverage area and cost efficiency will improve. The agency contracted New York-based Via Transportation to handle the day-to-day operations of the service, which includes maintaining vans and hiring drivers.
I set out Monday as a true rideshare novice, having never used such a service before. I set up a route between the Rayzor Ranch Walmart and the site of the Denton Community Market on West Mulberry Street, to test the three services on two of Denton’s busiest roads, and took all my rides in the afternoon between 1 and 4 p.m.
My first ride was with GoZone and pickup went smoothly. The experience is similar to other rideshares, using an app with location tracking to set your route. As a first-time user, I didn’t have trouble working the system, and I also got pinpoint-accurate text messages notifying me when my van was 15 minutes away, five minutes away and when it arrived.
I waited 20 minutes in total, identical to the estimation, and became the second passenger in my van. The route ended up deviating significantly, between dropping off the other rider and making a failed pickup far out of the way, in which my driver waited for a few minutes before determining it was a no-show. I booked my ride at 1:30 p.m. and got dropped off at 2:25.
I then tested Uber and Lyft and could tell right away the difference between GoZone and the more established options. The apps are both more advanced — though not significantly easier to use — and wait times were far shorter. My Uber driver picked me up five minutes after I booked, while my Lyft driver happened to be nearby and picked me up in less than a minute.
Of course, wait times can be subject to luck of the draw — but I ran into serious trouble with my second GoZone attempt. This time getting picked up from Walmart, I got a 22-minute wait estimation. The process went similarly to my first ride, including my 15-minute notification, but stalled at the 10-minute estimate.
For nearly half an hour, the wait estimate would drop to 9 minutes before shooting back up to 10. I gave my driver two calls 15 minutes apart using their number supplied by the app, but wasn’t able to reach them. I booked my ride at 3:07 p.m. but eventually decided to switch to a Lyft ride at 3:45, with my phone at less than 10% battery and the GoZone app giving me no further updates.
Comparison
GoZone has a few clear advantages over the competition. The first is price: During the ongoing promotional period, rides cost 75 cents regardless of route distance, and you can go to and from anywhere within the mapped-out Denton zone or Lewisville/Highland Village zone. For comparison, my Uber ride was $10.44 pre-tip, while my Lyft rides cost $9.50 and $14.45.
DCTA also has GoZone passes available for frequent riders, although a permanent fare structure hasn’t yet been decided. It should also be noted that DCTA pulled in almost $31.2 million in sales tax revenue last year from its three member cities, Denton, Lewisville and Highland Village. This year, the agency is projecting more than $32 million — meaning residents in those three cities are already footing some of the bill for any trips they take.
Another plus for GoZone is its fare reductions for several designations: senior, student, Medicare card holders and riders with disabilities. You can also mark your profile for wheelchair accessibility, which gets you serviced with wheelchair-accessible vans.
But the current downsides of the service are glaring. My successful attempt at a ride still required a 20-minute wait, double or over that of the other options around the same time. And my failed attempt would have taken much longer than that. With such a small sample size, there could be abnormalities — perhaps my driver had car trouble, for example.
Still, the app offered me no explanation for why my wait time was stuck at 10 minutes, and no alternative other than to wait without an end in sight. Calling my driver could have alleviated the confusion, though mine didn’t answer on two occasions.
Long wait times haven’t been an uncommon complaint in the two-and-a-half months since GoZone’s launch. DCTA officials discussed the program’s capacity at last month’s board meeting, revealing contractor Via has had to provide more vehicles than the 30 originally laid out in the contract. The program was topping out at about 42 vehicles by late October, according to CEO Raymond Suarez, with high demand leading to increased wait times.
GoZone also has limited hours of operation, starting up at 5 a.m. on weekdays and going until 10 p.m. (11 on Friday). Those hours constrict further on Saturday and Sunday. Uber and Lyft both offer 24/7 service, though driver availability varies.
It’s impossible for my experience over just a few hours to represent the entire service. But if my time with GoZone wasn’t an anomaly, it will need to make improvements before it can make use of its strengths and become the accessible public transportation evolution DCTA is hoping for.