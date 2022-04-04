Later this month, the Denton County Transportation Authority will be opening a public comment period allowing residents to give their feedback as the agency mulls a long-term pricing structure for the GoZone rideshare service.
Every GoZone ride currently costs the passenger 75 cents, but that rate is for promotional purposes. The promotional period was originally planned to last only for the first six months of the service but will stick around until the five-person DCTA board approves a change.
For reference, DCTA Connect bus fares come in at $1.50, twice as high as the GoZone rate. That amount buys either an a.m. or p.m. pass for unlimited use through those respective hours. A person who goes to work in the morning and leaves in the evening, for example, would end up paying $3.
After discussion at the March DCTA board meetings, several pricing proposals are on the table. Those could range from a simple mileage system — with longer rides costing more — to more complex structures. In all of the options, the overall cost for the rider will likely increase.
The changes to pricing will coincide with a new "intermodal" system that loops in DCTA's Connect bus service with GoZone. Agency staff envision riders using a singular app to use multiple transportation types for a trip. For example, a rider could take a GoZone van to a bus stop, then get on a bus to reach their destination.
That combined system has pricing implications as well. Board members have discussed working discounts into the system, which would essentially make a GoZone ride cost less if the ride drops someone off at a bus stop.
The changes are still months away, and because riders will pay different rates as a result, DCTA is federally required to hold a public involvement period to get feedback. That will begin Monday, April 18, and run through May 17.
The feedback period is aimed at residents of Denton, Lewisville and Highland Village, where DCTA services are available. Those residents can give their thoughts at dctafeedback.net once it opens on April 18, according to a news release.
The agency also will host several meetings across the three cities, which haven't yet been scheduled. Online town hall meetings will be held April 25, April 29, May 5 and May 10. At the meetings, residents can talk directly to DCTA staff members.
"DCTA wants to encourage efficient trips that get people where they want to go, when they want to go and for a fare that makes sense," the release states. "DCTA riders represent a diverse community with a variety of needs. Finding the right mix of service and fare options is critical to everyone."