The Denton County Transportation Authority's early budget projections have GoZone costs increasing by about $3 million in fiscal year 2023, including a slew of service expansions and the potential for registering the vans locally.
DCTA held a budget workshop Thursday, with key staff and three of five board members present to go over early projections for the fiscal year 2023 budget. They spent ample time on GoZone, as the service is estimated to cost DCTA nearly $3 million more, jumping from $7.2 million to $10 million.
The meat of that change is coming from increases to the number of vehicle hours — equating to how many, and how often, vans are out on the street to accept rides — and the rate DCTA has to pay contractor Via Transportation for each of those hours.
As is laid out in the contract, DCTA has to pay $41.28 for each vehicle hour in GoZone's second year, up from $41.06 in year one. The agency is also re-upping a $1.47 million quality investment it made back in April, aimed at dropping wait times by adding more hours. In the second year, the "high quality service hour increase" investment will cost just over $2 million.
A breakdown shows the fiscal year 2023 cost coming out to a hair over $10 million for 230,675 hours, compared with the current fiscal year's estimate of $7.2 million for 169,342 hours. There's also a slew of GoZone improvements accounted for in the budget projections, which still need to be finalized and approved by the DCTA board.
Firstly, DCTA's allocating $103,000 to start service earlier on Saturdays, according to a presentation from Information Technology Director Javier Trilla. Service currently starts at 8 a.m., but GoZone vans will start running at 5 a.m. under a new proposal.
"We received some public feedback that has revealed a gap in service for employees that need to arrive at work before 8 a.m. on the weekends," Trilla said.
Staff also are requesting $50,000 toward "quality improvements," including more coverage area around Lewisville and replacements for bike racks and other equipment. Additionally, Trilla said GoZone vans could start being registered in Texas.
"The viability of this still needs to be discussed with Via," Trilla said. "It's not a certainty. We assume there's going to be a cost involved with their vehicle partner to make that a possibility."
Residents have often noted GoZone vans with out-of-state license plates, which is because Via leases the vans it uses for the GoZone fleet. Registering them locally would switch them over to Texas license plates.
It wasn't made clear when the improvements will go into effect. Because Thursday's meeting was just a workshop, no action was taken on any of the proposals. Interim CEO Paul Cristina said the improvement package will be brought back to the board later this month, at the regular board meeting.