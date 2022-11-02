GoZone van costume

Denton business owner Michael Bradshaw went locally viral this Halloween for his costume: a GoZone van.

 Courtesy photo/Michael Bradshaw

A Denton business owner went viral locally this Halloween for his “drive” around the downtown Square as a GoZone van. While he says the idea was all in good fun, the reaction speaks to the public sentiment surrounding DCTA’s rideshare program — and how far GoZone has to go to earn the community’s trust.

Scariest costume of Halloween?

GoZone costume, from back

Denton resident Michael Bradshaw’s GoZone van costume came complete with an out-of-state license plate.
GoZone
Buy Now

GoZone is the Denton County Transportation Authority’s on-demand rideshare service. A GoZone driver approaches the Downtown Denton Transit Center in July.

Tags

Recommended for you