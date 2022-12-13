DRC_DCTA-Bus3.jpg (copy)
A Denton County Transportation Authority bus on Denton Connect’s Route 3 stops to pick up a passenger in January 2020.

 Al Key/DRC file photo

While seats on the Denton County Transportation Authority board have been a major source of controversy over the past year, Denton County decided not to make a change Tuesday, reappointing Cesar Molina as the first of its two representatives.

On the five-person DCTA board, Denton County's government gets two seats, while Denton, Lewisville and Highland Village get one each. Molina — the current chair of the DCTA board — was picked as the Denton County Seat 1 representative in February 2020. The county reappointed him Tuesday.

JUSTIN GRASS can be reached at 940-566-6884 and via Twitter at @justingrass10.

