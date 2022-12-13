While seats on the Denton County Transportation Authority board have been a major source of controversy over the past year, Denton County decided not to make a change Tuesday, reappointing Cesar Molina as the first of its two representatives.
On the five-person DCTA board, Denton County's government gets two seats, while Denton, Lewisville and Highland Village get one each. Molina — the current chair of the DCTA board — was picked as the Denton County Seat 1 representative in February 2020. The county reappointed him Tuesday.
Molina, a business development manager for Halff Associates, has been one of the more reserved members of the DCTA board, as opposed to Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore and Denton representative Alison Maguire — two of the more opinionated voting members. County Judge Andy Eads is the Denton County Seat 2 representative.
Commissioners announced the reappointment at Tuesday's county meeting but didn't have any advanced discussion.
"Thank you, Cesar, for your continued service to the board," Eads said.
Council members had Watts removed through a split vote, citing disagreements over the way he handled DCTA's GoZone rideshare service. He was replaced with Maguire, an outspoken advocate for the local bus system — which, at the time, was well on its way to being axed entirely.
As debate flowed last year on the DCTA board, Burke proposed a compromise to drop Lewisville’s bus routes but keep the ones in Denton, in accordance with a suggestion from staff. Deliberation continued, but the basis of his proposal ended up being approved.
“The reason I was given was that they disagreed with my position on the continuation, or the partial continuation, of the bus service in Denton,” Burke said in January. “I did ask [Eads], and that was my understanding of what he thought I had done that displeased the commissioners.”
Eads said the overarching issue made commissioners realize they needed "a direct seat at the table," which was the reason for making the change.
Within the past few weeks, arguments over the city of Denton's representative have reignited. Maguire's term isn't up, but her recent recall from the council prompted Mayor Gerard Hudspeth to try replacing her on more than one board, including DCTA. Sitting on council isn't a requirement for serving as the city's DCTA representative.
Hudspeth's attempt to remove her deadlocked at 3-3 on the six-person council, with the issue including an affirmative vote from an incensed Chris Watts. Maguire's detractors argued the city's voters showed through the recall that they don't believe in her, though she argued back that can't be determined off just one district.
That debate could continue for months to come, but Denton County's reappointment of Molina will spare it from the DCTA board choice drama, at least for now.
JUSTIN GRASS can be reached at 940-566-6884 and via Twitter at @justingrass10.