The Denton County Transportation Authority will have a virtual meeting to update riders of service changes beginning June 15.
DCTA normally holds at least two public, in-person meetings per year, but the agency’s June meeting is being held online due to COVID-19.
The meeting will feature a video presentation about proposed service changes. Some changes include the permanent suspension of Denton Connect Routes 5 and 8 and some changes to University of North Texas bus routes for the upcoming school year.
Due to the service changes, there will be a Title VI analysis conducted during the meeting.
“The agency is working diligently to ensure that its online meeting provides ample opportunity for people to provide feedback and receive answers from DCTA staff,” spokesperson Adrienne Hamilton said.
Riders and the public will be able to provide feedback, comments and questions in an online form on the webpage. The online meeting will be held June 15-26 on RideDCTA.net.