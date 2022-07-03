Denton County Transportation Authority is strong financially, interim Chief Financial Officer David Leininger says, but he didn’t mince words when it comes to optimizing its fare system: “In a high-functioning transit system that has a lot of volume, the cost of cash collection is about 15%. You are way, way over that. … There’s really no point to do it.”
Leininger comes to the DCTA with ample experience in transportation, including time as executive vice president and CFO for Dallas Area Rapid Transit. He’s currently serving as DCTA's interim CFO in the wake of Marisa Perry’s resignation, which came after she spent several years in the position.
As part of his interim stint, Leininger made an appearance at the June board meeting, where he delivered “observations and recommendations” on DCTA finances. His assessment of the overall financial position was a positive one.
“Your agency is unusually financially strong at the moment,” Leininger said. “You’ve got very substantial cash balance, and investable fund balances that are discretionary in their uses.”
Leininger also shared some thoughts on DCTA’s on-demand approach with GoZone. He said such options have only entered the mix in the past 10 years, and that as a young agency, DCTA has a unique opportunity to utilize it.
“Usually, a transit agency would be unable to offer service to everybody inside their service area, because you just couldn’t reach them on a practical basis,” Leininger said. “Under an on-demand strategy, you can. Now, the issue, if you are really looking at on-demand, is they have to execute.”
But when it comes to the way DCTA implements fares, Leininger didn’t pull any punches, suggesting the way it runs its fare system is sorely in need of optimization.
DCTA buses should be going cash-free?
Notable in any fare conversation is that the revenue DCTA pulls in directly from riders makes up a very low percentage of its total funds. Recent projections for the upcoming fiscal year have bus fare revenue at 0.29%, train fare revenue at 0.42% and GoZone fare revenue at 1.82% of total funding. That means fares combine to make up about 2.5% of DCTA’s revenue, a number dwarfed by sales tax funding, which totals over 55%.
Leininger focused on bus fares and put his thoughts bluntly: DCTA’s current method of collecting fares simply doesn’t match up with the size of its bus system.
“You have a very small bus system that collects a very small amount of cash on a daily basis, and is handled by way too many people,” Leininger said. “So, you have the worst possible situation. … The opportunity for mistakes and the opportunity for abuse is there.”
Leininger said a high-functioning transit system ends up paying about 15% for cash collection, but DCTA comes in much higher than that because its buses see lower numbers of riders.
“Your fixed costs of cash collection are there and your volumes are way low,” Leininger said. “There’s really no point to do it.”
Leininger added DCTA has “old, clunky fare boxes,” though he said newer fare boxes could cost over $14,000 per installment. His solution? Getting rid of the fare box altogether. That opens the question of how to deal with riders who still want to pay with cash, but he suggested some workarounds.
“Cash is the most expensive ticket a rider can pay for, because there’s no volume discount,” Leininger said. “You really want to get them over to ticketing products that actually allow them to get the benefit of ridership. … Cash is not the way to do that.”
Leininger recommended DCTA stop accepting cash, but keep going with fares. He said one option is “visual validation,” a common method in smaller systems where a rider shows a mobile ticket on a phone or a paper pass someone could buy at a convenience store.
Leininger also suggested the board look into integrating DCTA’s fares with other agencies, like DART. That way, riders would only need to use one app for payments.
“A lot of your riders are actually going cross-region, particularly on the A-train,” Leininger said. “You never want to force your rider to have to jump between apps to complete a thought. … You want the app to be useful and sticky, and to do that, you really need to have it integrated if you can.”
Leininger also criticized the bus service for not collecting daily ridership information like the A-train and GoZone.
“On the bus side is the one area where you’re not collecting it daily, and you should,” Leininger said. “You should collect daily counts, you should collect the weather that occurred that day and any special events that happened that day too, like state fairs or football games. Because over a couple of years, that becomes highly relevant information.”
Board members and interim CEO Paul Cristina thanked Leininger for his input. It remains to be seen if any of his recommendations will be implemented as DCTA goes forward.