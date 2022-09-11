GoZone
GoZone is the Denton County Transportation Authority’s on-demand rideshare service. A GoZone driver approaches the Downtown Denton Transit Center in July.

 Al Key/DRC file photo

The Denton County Transportation Authority could soon settle on its next CEO following Raymond Suarez's resignation in March, although the agency is not releasing a list of finalists under consideration.

Since Suarez resigned, DCTA has been led by interim CEO Paul Cristina, who was hired in November as the deputy CEO. Cristina has been at the forefront of the agency for several months now amid decisions about bus routes, GoZone and the budget. 

