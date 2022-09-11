The Denton County Transportation Authority could soon settle on its next CEO following Raymond Suarez's resignation in March, although the agency is not releasing a list of finalists under consideration.
Since Suarez resigned, DCTA has been led by interim CEO Paul Cristina, who was hired in November as the deputy CEO. Cristina has been at the forefront of the agency for several months now amid decisions about bus routes, GoZone and the budget.
The circumstances of Suarez's resignation — whether it was his own decision or if he resigned in lieu of termination — weren't revealed to the public, but he did get a beefy severance package as he left. Not long after, DCTA started its search for a new CEO, which has spanned several months.
That search is heating up in September, with three closed-session meetings scheduled between Sept. 6 and Sept. 13. The agency's standard monthly board meeting is set for Sept. 22, and it seems a possibility the board could make its decision then.
DCTA spokesperson Brittney Farr stated the board is currently interviewing finalists in person. However, the agency won't be releasing who the finalists are.
"Those interviews are taking place in closed session, so there is not a list of candidates under consideration I can provide you at this time," Farr wrote in an email. "We anticipate a selection by the Board soon."
The Denton Record-Chronicle should soon receive a public records request for all people who applied for the position, but that request won't reveal who was considered or ended up being a finalist.
DCTA's process contrasts with the city of Denton, which held an open forum last month for police chief candidates after it narrowed the pool from 35 applicants to five finalists.
GoZone anniversary
As the hiring process moves along, DCTA is recognizing the one-year anniversary of the GoZone rideshare service, which launched last year on Sept. 7.
Local criticism of the contracted service hasn't slowed down in the year since launch — long wait times, unsafe driving and poor connections with the bus system among the chief complaints — but the agency took a positive approach with its anniversary messaging.
"Since launching last September, GoZone has provided 527,000 low-cost, flexible rides to residents, visitors and workers in Denton," a press release stated. "GoZone’s flexible, software-based model allows riders to book an on-demand ride anywhere in the designated zones at a moment’s notice."
The release came with statistics showing the goal of "equitable public transportation" being met, including that 73% of survey respondents don't have a personal car, 42% report less than $25,000 income and 44% identify as people of color.
Those complaints haven't subsided despite a $1.5 million booster the board approved earlier this year, with the specific goal of dropping wait times and making more seats available. More than one board member has said they aren't satisfied with the service quality — a sentiment that seems to be growing by the month. Others have pointed out, though, that GoZone's ridership totals are dwarfing that of the bus system.
It remains to be seen how the agency will tackle the ongoing reliability issues with the service.