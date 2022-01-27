Several months into the launch of GoZone, DCTA is reporting demand for rides is still trending up, though that’s been accompanied by a consistent increase in wait times — a development which could have budget implications this year.
Data from September’s launch through Jan. 14 was presented at Thursday’s DCTA board meeting. The numbers show steady increases in the number of rides completed each month, most recently from November’s 28,819 to December’s 31,279. Through the first two weeks of January, the monthly total was at 15,835 rides.
But that growth has come with a cost to average wait time, one of the key metrics the agency has tracked since GoZone’s beginning. In September, the average pickup wait came in at 13.8 minutes. It’s increased month-by-month since then, raising to 17.2 during December. And as of mid-January, the average wait has ballooned to 19.7 minutes.
Information Technology Director Javier Trilla said the increased demand is great news, but drew a direct connection between that and the skyrocketing wait times. Ride requests where no vehicle is available have also increased, going from single-digit percentages to topping out as high as 12%.
“There is definitely an effect of demand on supply, and wait times along the way,” Trilla said.
The increases could impact DCTA’s budget as soon as this year. That’s because contractor Via Transportation, who handles maintaining the GoZone van fleet and hiring drivers, has had to make increases on both fronts to keep the service functional. The necessary service hours could exceed the value of the contract, according to Trilla’s presentation, and the agency is projecting that could exceed this year’s budget.
“While more vehicles don’t necessarily cost more money for the service, the number of service hours means the number of driver hours on the road does increase that,” Trilla said. “Without an adjustment to either rider wait times or … seat unavailable error messages, we’re looking at exceeding [Fiscal Year 2022] budget on service hours.”
It wasn’t made clear at the meeting how much of that financial burden falls on DCTA and how much falls on Via. Discussion during past months’ meetings suggested Via would be responsible for the cost of any vehicles that needed to be added, because the original size of the fleet was based on its own projections.
CEO Raymond Suarez said addressing wait times comes down to increasing efficiency, as well as looking forward to the summer months when many students leave the area. Percentage-wise, Denton is still carrying the lion’s share of GoZone rides.
“We’ll need to get into the summer months and see how much that ridership drop-off affects the number of operators required to be in service,” Suarez said.
Suarez could not be reached after the meeting for additional clarification on the pending financial impacts.
Other items
Board members elected Highland Village representative Dianne Costa as secretary Thursday, replacing Sam Burke after Andy Eads took his place. The meeting was Eads’ first and he spoke on few topics.
In the middle of Thursday’s meeting, the board went into executive session for several hours, to “consider a second amended and restated employment agreement between Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO).” Board chair Cesar Molina also said members would discuss the duties of general counsel.
Denton representative Alison Maguire initially tried to make a motion to hold the discussion in open session, but DCTA attorney Joe Gorfida said either he or Suarez would need to waive the right to go to closed session. She withdrew her motion at that point and, reached after the meeting, declined to comment on why she wanted the topic to be discussed publicly.
Once the board reconvened, Molina said the agenda item was being pulled so the agency’s attorney could “prepare a package as we discussed.” No action was taken.