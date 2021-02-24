Within months, Denton’s public transportation system could eliminate several bus routes across the city in favor of an on-demand pilot program.
“We realized the member cities’ contributions to the agency were continuing to increase,” Denton County Transportation Authority Board Chair Chris Watts said recently. “Ridership was decreasing, and we were going in the wrong direction.”
The DCTA budget is about $43 million. Ridership has declined each year since 2015, when it was 555,423, to 2019, when it dropped to 393,700.
“I think we began talking about this maybe a year and a half ago as we looked at other systems in the metroplex,” Watts said. “We’ve been doing our due diligence and are in the exploration stage.”
Denton, Lewisville and Highland Village are DCTA’s member cities. Sales tax revenue from each member funds the organization. In Denton, a half-cent sales tax was appropriated by residents in 2004 for DCTA.
‘More services and less cost’
“We are not looking at this initiative from the standpoint of saving money,” Watts said. “How do we maximize the tax dollars being paid by member cities to benefit the citizens? It’s about more services and less cost.”
Under the pilot program, Connect bus Routes 1, 2, 4 and 6 would be eliminated “to determine if riders prefer bus or on-demand,” according to city documents. Essentially, a service similar to Uber would be used to provide transportation for up to six people at a time, between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m., in vans.
Connect Route 1 goes between the Downtown Denton Transit Center and the Unicorn Lake area. Route 2 is between the transit center and DCTA’s MedPark Station.
On Route 4, buses go between Unicorn Lake and Rayzor Ranch shopping areas. Route 6 goes between the transit center and the University of North Texas’ Discovery Park campus.
DCTA estimates the on-demand program would save the agency $2.6 million a year.
“I think it will be beneficial for our seniors and our disabled,” Denton City Council member Birdia Johnson said. “We will still have bus routes, but some older people are intimidated by riding those large buses. I’m studying it, but at this point, I think it’s a good idea.”
The on-demand service is app-based and includes a call-in number to schedule rides. One caveat to the service, though, is that the vans may not stop at riders’ homes. Instead, “technology pairs riders within (a) short walk of their pickup and destination,” documents show.
‘The right direction’
Council member Jesse Davis said the purpose of the pilot program is to gather data on ridership.
“I think we’re headed in the right direction,” he said. “Obviously, it is a decision for DCTA to make. But they are looking for our feedback and direction. On-demand service is a lot more efficient for the riders and the transportation authority.”
The service would be contracted through VIA of San Antonio.
“VIA is a private company,” council member Deb Armintor said. “I would like to see free public transportation. DCTA is not for profit, anyway. The biggest use is to help low-income people get to and from their jobs and have access to medical services they need.”
Fares for DCTA’s fixed bus routes range from $1.50 for day and night rides to $480 for annual passes. DCTA spokesperson Adrienne Hamilton said in an email that fares for the on-demand service have not been determined.
“The fare structure could vary,” she said. “This is a discussion that staff will be having with the DCTA board to best inform the agency’s strategy. If the fare structure changes from the current fare structure, that information will be provided as part of the public involvement process so that staff can collect public feedback before the DCTA board makes a final decision.
DCTA officials will continue to solicit community input for several months.
‘Opposed to this move’
“I’m opposed to this move from fixed-route buses to a private shuttle taxi service that will serve fewer people at a time,” Armintor said. “I’m concerned that the half-cent that we pay out of sales tax that’s supposed to go to public transportation for the greater public good will now be going to private gain. I am going to be looking at the data over the two years of this test pilot.”
Hamilton did not say what it may cost DCTA to contract VIA’s on-demand service.
“It depends on the service levels that are discussed and proposed during roundtables with each of our member cities,” she said. “The cost of on-demand service is based on service hours, days of the week and the number of vehicles needed to provide a specific headway. We will have more information later in the month as we meet with each member city to get their feedback on VIA’s proposal.”
The budget for DCTA’s current fiscal year projects that more than 1 million riders will use buses. Another 166,000 will use rail service.
Connie Baker, who was elected in a runoff in December to fill District 2’s unexpired term on the Denton City Council, said “I really don’t know” what to say about the DCTA proposal.
“I just want to see how it’s going to go. I need more information,” he said.
As far as how the on-demand service may affect personnel, Hamilton said that won’t be known for months.
“The impact to staff depends on the final, board-approved service plan. DCTA staff still needs to meet with each member city to develop a final proposed service plan,” she said. “We anticipate taking all required information to the DCTA board for final approval in late summer 2021.”
About 80 bus drivers are on DCTA’s payroll. Brandi Byrd, a consultant for the city, said during a Denton City Council meeting on Feb. 9 that 25 vans would be used in the on-demand service in the first year.