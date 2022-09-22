The Denton County Transportation Authority Board of Directors has decided to stay internal for the agency’s head position, naming interim CEO Paul Cristina the agency’s proper CEO.
The board approved Cristina’s appointment at Thursday’s meeting, following hours of closed-session discussion. The agency also held several closed meetings earlier in the month to conduct interviews of finalist candidates.
Cristina, who has an engineering background with a focus on rail transportation, was brought on as DCTA’s deputy chief executive officer in November 2021. He has been the agency’s interim CEO since Raymond Suarez resigned in March.
According to Cristina’s contract, he will make $230,000 annually, with employment lasting two years and two months from Sept. 22. He will also get a monthly car allowance ($600) and a monthly cellphone allowance ($150). Suarez, who had been CEO since 2018, made an annual base salary of $250,000 at the time he resigned.
In an interview following his appointment, Cristina said he’s “thrilled” by the opportunity as a 12-year resident of the county.
“As we look to see how all of our modes work together ... it’s a great opportunity to be on the front end of that,” Cristina said. “It really is a privilege and an honor.”
Asked what he’ll bring to the table over past DCTA leaders, Cristina said he’s a “strong communicator and consensus builder,” which is what he focused on as interim CEO.
“The [transportation] modes we operate are complex, and there’s lots of different moving pieces,” Cristina said. “That’s really what I tried to do over the course of my interim shift: Understand where the board members are coming from, understand staff’s perspective and understand my own process-driven approach.”
Cristina added there’s been a lot of turnover among the DCTA staff, including in marketing and communications. He said setting up forums and finding more opportunities to communicate with residents will keep the agency from “operating in a vacuum.”
As for his philosophy on DCTA’s whole transportation system, he said GoZone, the A-train and buses are all “tools in the toolbox.”
“GoZone has been successful in the number of rides it’s offered,” Cristina said. “But now, we have to figure out how GoZone and our other modes work together.”
Board members weigh in
A Thursday news release from DCTA stated Cristina was selected over other candidates “based on his demonstrated aptitude in leading the agency as Interim CEO since March.” Three board members — Chair Cesar Molina, Vice Chair TJ Gilmore and Secretary Dianne Costa — were quoted in the release in support of the hire.
“Several years ago, I had the pleasure of being introduced to Mr. Cristina,” Costa stated. “His passion for transportation was evident based on his involvement in local and regional issues. Living in Denton County, I remember thinking at the time that he would be the future of leadership in the transportation industry. His time with DCTA has demonstrated his time is now! We are beyond blessed that he has chosen to bring his passion, leadership, and vision to DCTA!”
Denton County Judge Andy Eads, one of the two Denton County representatives on the board, said he thinks Cristina can work with all of the board members to find common ground.
“He will work to build consensus among the board members and the entities they represent,” Eads said. “While we may differ on particular viewpoints on how to achieve our goals, I think Paul will appreciate those differences we all bring to the table, but also work to find a common solution. ... I think that’s what really made him stand out as a candidate amongst the other applicants.”
Denton representative Alison Maguire, a Denton City Council member, said Cristina stood out because of his work ethic as an interim. She said he “didn’t try to just keep things afloat,” but identified the areas of need, including DCTA’s structure when it comes to how the different departments work together.
“I think it obviously wasn’t our plan going into the search to do this, but we did our due diligence, we did a nationwide search, we talked to some truly outstanding candidates who really impressed us,” Maguire said. “At the end of the day, we had to ask ourselves, ‘Do we have any reason to think any of these candidates is going to do a better job than Paul Cristina?’ We had to say no.”