Voters can get a free ride with the Denton County Transportation Authority Tuesday to cast their ballots on Election Day.
Only a few DCTA services will offer the free ride promotion Tuesday. Rides will be free for voters on the A-train, the Connect Bus system in Denton and Lewisville, the University of North Texas shuttle buses, the Lewisville Lakeway On-Demand and the evening on-demand at the Downtown Denton Transit Center. No proof of voter registration is required.
For the A-train and bus schedule, visit dcta.net.
Voters can find their polling places at votedenton.com to cast a ballot between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. You can only vote at your designated polling place Tuesday.