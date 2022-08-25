This slide from Thursday’s DCTA meeting shows figures related to salary adjustments and a potential bonus aimed at addressing inflation. No final decision was made, but board members seemed to be leaning toward a 5% salary increase and a $1,000 one-time payment.
The Denton County Transportation Authority will likely join other bodies in the county in giving employees an inflation-focused salary adjustment, though the exact structure of the increase won’t be approved until next month.
At Thursday’s DCTA Board of Directors meeting, board members spent about an hour discussing the options for adjusting employee pay to address inflation. Staff provided two avenues to explore: an increase to Fiscal Year 2023 salaries and a one-time payment.
Staff included what the DCTA member cities (Denton, Lewisville and Highland Village) and Denton County had done to address rising costs of living. Denton, for example, opted for a 4% cost of living adjustment with a 2% merit-based, one-time bonus. Denton County went with no one-time payment, instead opting for a 5% salary increase across the board.
The recommended options for the board to look at were a 4% increase to salaries for the next fiscal year and a one-time bonus of $2,300. Both of those could be implemented, with the bonus total calculated off Bureau of Labor & Statistics data for the cost of groceries, transportation fuel and home utilities.
The decision ended up getting tabled, though, after board members asked staff to bring back more data next month. There were also disagreements on the best option. Denton County representative Andy Eads, for example, was against using a one-time payment because it is not reflected in salary and thus can’t be used to keep the agency competitive in hiring.
{span}One key factor the board identified was the wide range of salaries, and how each employee would be affected. An employee making less money would benefit less from a percentage increase and benefit more from a flat amount. Some of the agency’s employees work at DCTA, while others fall under North Texas Mobility Corporation, which employs bus operators and several other types of positions, on top of handling the bus service.{/span}
There are 88 employees under NTMC’s management and 29 under DCTA’s. The difference in salaries, though, is easy to see in the data provided by staff. A flat $2,300 increase for all of those employees would be, on average, a 6% increase for NTMC employees but only 3% for DCTA employees.
Despite that, longtime bus operator Paula Richardson spoke at the meeting in favor of salary increases over flat bonuses. She has been heavily involved in the bus driver union in the past and said the bonuses get taxed separately.
“I appreciate you thinking about everybody else who makes a lot less at the NTMC,” Richardson said. “I just don’t think this board considers that we get our bonuses or one-time payment as a separate check, and right off the bat, if you pay us $1,000, we only get $600 of it, because the IRS takes their $300 to $350 right off the top. If you’re talking $2,300, we’re not actually getting $2,300.”
The board seemed to reach a consensus of using a combination of both, with a 5% adjustment and a $1,000 flat bonus. Denton representative Alison Maguire cautioned that shifting the focus too much to the percentage increase will hurt the employees who make the least.
“We all recognize that unless NTMC changes a lot in terms of what their base pay is … $1,000 one time is not going to be enough for those folks just to keep pace with inflation,” Maguire said. “I’m concerned given that’s not within our direct control.”
A final decision on the numbers is expected to come at the September board meeting.