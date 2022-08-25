DRC_DCTA-Bus3.jpg
Buy Now

A Denton County Transportation Authority bus on Denton Connect’s Route 3 stops to pick up a passenger in January 2020. The DCTA is considering an inflation-related pay increase for employees.

 Al Key/DRC file photo

The Denton County Transportation Authority will likely join other bodies in the county in giving employees an inflation-focused salary adjustment, though the exact structure of the increase won’t be approved until next month.

At Thursday’s DCTA Board of Directors meeting, board members spent about an hour discussing the options for adjusting employee pay to address inflation. Staff provided two avenues to explore: an increase to Fiscal Year 2023 salaries and a one-time payment.

DCTA salary adjustment options
Buy Now

This slide from Thursday’s DCTA meeting shows figures related to salary adjustments and a potential bonus aimed at addressing inflation. No final decision was made, but board members seemed to be leaning toward a 5% salary increase and a $1,000 one-time payment.

Tags

Recommended for you