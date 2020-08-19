The Denton County Transportation Authority is changing some routes to take effect Monday as summer comes to an end and autumn begins to roll around.
DCTA is reinstating routes that were in place before the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing back the shuttle that takes people to and from the Monsignor King Outreach Center and Our Daily Bread and adding two new routes for University of North Texas students.
“We’re implementing changes to continue existing service levels that were put in place during our May 11 service changes earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” spokesperson Adrienne Hamilton said. “In addition, we’re updating some routes to go back to pre-COVID-19 service levels to provide safe and efficient mobility options for our riders.”
Due to the pandemic, DCTA had to reduce service and frequency along some routes. This meant cutting Routes 5 and 8, but Hamilton said riders could still arrive at a majority of the key destinations such as Texas Woman’s University, UNT and City Hall by taking Routes 6 and 7.
Route 4, which travels along Loop 288 and most of University Drive, and Route 7, which goes through the downtown Square to Rayzor Ranch, will both go back to their pre-pandemic schedule — running about every 30 minutes during peak hours, and 60 minutes at other times.
Hamilton said Monsignor King Outreach Center staff asked for the shuttle to be in service again. The center recently reopened its emergency shelter to operate at lower capacity after initially closing in the spring, when many clients were moved to hotel lodging.
“This was a direct request from Monsignor King to have this shuttle service back in operation, and DCTA prides itself in providing mobility options to our many community partners such as Monsignor King to help people get where they need to go,” Hamilton said.
The MK101 shuttle will run Monday through Wednesday starting at 8:30 a.m., temporarily free of charge.
Denton also will see an influx of university students in dorms and off-campus housing. Routes to UNT from off-campus housing on DCTA’s website haven’t been updated for the fall yet, but two new routes will take students from UNT’s Parking Lot 20 near the Coliseum on North Texas Boulevard to Victory Hall across Interstate 35E, and from Lot 20 to the University Union.
DCTA also is adding an extra bus to the UNT Discovery Park route when service peaks during the midday.
“DCTA works closely with the University of North Texas to determine the most efficient and cost-effective services and schedules for students, faculty and staff,” Hamilton said. “If there are additional service updates or route changes for this fall, DCTA will notify riders in advance through various communications channels and signage accordingly.”