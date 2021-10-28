As DCTA officials work through capacity issues with the agency’s contracted GoZone rideshare service, time is running thin for most fixed bus routes, which are set to be terminated Dec. 7.
The Denton County Transportation Authority’s board met for its monthly meeting Thursday, spending hours talking through GoZone’s early results and the fixed routes’ future. It was the first meeting for Denton City Council member Alison Maguire, who replaced former Denton mayor and DCTA board chair Chris Watts after a successful local effort to oust him.
Board members and staff discussed GoZone at length, with the program now just under two months into launch. Ridership has yet to eclipse the fixed route service, although the agency focused mainly on logistics.
DCTA staff said contractor Via Transportation, responsible for the service’s operation, has needed to provide more vehicles than the 30 originally laid out in the contract. Javier Trilla, DCTA’s director of information technology, said current demand has strained the system’s capacity and caused longer wait times than expected.
“Via has worked with us very closely to try to relieve that strain on the system,” Trilla said. “Part of everything they’ve thrown at it is more vehicles for more coverage for the system. That’s put in place to resolve some of the issues we’ve seen of higher wait times.”
Data through mid-October shows an average wait time of 14 minutes, but that doesn’t include 2,894 instances of “seat unavailable,” meaning a ride couldn’t be booked because the wait would be longer than half an hour. GoZone provided 22,699 rides in total in that time span, with 6,884 unaccepted ride proposals, 3,221 cancelations and 1,102 no-shows.
DCTA CEO Raymond Suarez said Via has maxed out at about 42 vehicles in use at once, well over the original plan of 30. Secretary Sam Burke pushed the capacity issue further, pointing out that the service is needing to make adjustments without having yet hit peak ridership projections.
“Via provided the estimates to us on the number of vehicles it would take to provide the service,” Burke said. “Contractually, whose problem is this? … Do we need to buy more vehicles or are they obligated to provide more vehicles because the vehicles they forecast were insufficient to meet the need?”
Suarez said the service’s ability to match performance measures on wait times and other metrics is ultimately Via’s responsibility, although he didn’t provide exact clarity on who would bear the financial burden if more vehicles are permanently necessary.
“My big concern right now is that we signed a contract that calls for roughly 28 full-time vehicles and a total of 30 vehicles, but there’s roughly 42 vehicles that they have in service,” Suarez said. “It’s the inefficiency piece of this that we need to keep an eye on. If they have to keep providing 42 vehicles, then the contract is not going to be very successful on their part and they’re not going to want to continue to do this.”
While Suarez acknowledged the issues during the launch, he urged leniency on the exact figures and process, saying it’s still very early in the program’s rollout.
“When you start anything new, you don’t strive for efficiency, you strive for effectiveness,” Suarez said. “GoZone has been, from my perspective, knocking the ball out of the park.”
Intertwined with the program are the agency’s fixed bus routes. Although Suarez has maintained the decision on the Connect bus routes — Denton routes 1, 2, 3, 4, 6 and 7 and Lewisville routes 21 and 22 — is not an “either-or” issue with GoZone, the fact remains that all routes except 3 and 7 are only budgeted through Dec. 6. Options are available to extend them further, which could be as simple as keeping service the same or could involve making changes.
Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore, elected vice chair earlier in the meeting, argued the board already agreed months prior to cancel the routes. But Suarez said board members still have the ability to extend them, provided they formally approve a plan and necessary budget amendments.
“First of all, there’s a budget amendment — I have no idea what the cost is,” Gilmore said. “All I do know is that we’ve been told repeatedly we can’t afford to keep both services running simultaneously.”
Maguire, whose appointment as Denton’s board representative came in large part because of her support for the bus routes, threw her own opinion into the mix.
“It’s no secret why I’m on this board — it’s because members of the community in Denton overwhelmingly oppose cutting fixed bus routes,” Maguire said. “I do not want to see large-scale cuts to our fixed routes until, at the very least, March.”
Much of the discussion focused on one statistic: rides per hour. A benchmark of 10 passengers per hour was referenced as the standard for a route being financially viable. But only Route 7, which goes between the Downtown Denton Transit Center and Rayzor Ranch, hit that mark. That route far exceeds the others in both total ridership and passengers per hour, with many others dipping under five.
Board members eventually came to a consensus on a plan to have staff draw up a recommendation prior to the next meeting on Dec. 2. They will then use that recommendation in considering whether or not to extend the routes. If no action is taken, they will be terminated Dec. 7.
“If there is compelling data ... send that data to us with your technical recommendation saying these routes should stay,” said Cesar Molina, the board’s new chair. “Give us those recommendations and the board will take that, put it as an action item and we can make a decision.”